Two men and a woman have been arrested after a man was found unconscious in a car park.

The man, in his forties, suffered a head injury and is being treated in hospital.

He was discovered in a car park in Newry in the early hours of Monday.

Two men and a woman are being questioned by detectives investigating the incident.

Detectives investigating a report of an assault in Newry this morning. A man in his 40's found unconscious at a car park at New Street/Sugar House quay junction at around 2:25am. He has been taken to hospital for his injuries. Two men aged 34 & 29 & a 33 year old woman arrested. — Newry, Mourne & Down (@PSNINMDown) June 3, 2019

“At around 2.25am, it was reported that a man in his forties was found unconscious at a car park at the junction of New Street/Sugar House quay junction,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“He was believed to have suffered serious head injuries and has been taken to hospital.

“Two men aged 34 and 29 and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested following the incident. All three individuals are currently in police custody.

“Inquiries are continuing to establish how this man received these injuries and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives in Newry on 101, quoting reference number 165 3/6/19.”