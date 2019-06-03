A man has been arrested after drugs worth a six-figure sum were seized by police.

Officers found a large quantity of cocaine during a stop and search in Zetland Park, Grangemouth, on Friday.

Detectives from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit then searched a former sports pavilion nearby where more cocaine was found along with heroin and cannabis.

The combined haul was worth an estimated £348,000.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCullagh said: “Disrupting the sale of illicit substances within our communities will continue to be treated with the utmost seriousness by officers.

“We will not allow people to profit from putting others at risk of harm.

“I want to thank the public for their ongoing support in tackling drug offences and would encourage anyone with information to report this to Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

The man was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.