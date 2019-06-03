Police in Switzerland say a British mountain climber who was coming down from the country’s famed Matterhorn fell to his death after a chunk of rock came loose during the descent.

The Valais regional police say two other Britons who were also coming down from the Hoernli ridge were uninjured.

The incident happened at around 2:40am on Monday at an altitude of around 3,380 metres.

The 24-year-old victim was not identified, and local prosecutors were investigating.

Valais police spokesman Steve Leger said he had no details about why the climbers had been scaling the peak at that hour.

The local prosecutor’s office did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.