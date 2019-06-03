Donald Trump dined on a menu of Windsor lamb and strawberry sable at the Queen’s state banquet.

In the opulent Buckingham Palace ballroom, the US president, First Lady Melania Trump and four of Mr Trump’s five children were first treated to steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce.

The Queen with Donald and Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

This was followed by saddle of new season Windsor lamb, with herb stuffing, spring vegetables and port sauce.

The menu will have been chosen from four possible alternatives presented to the Queen by royal chefs.

Preparations in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace begin as close to the event as possible - with every dish handmade from scratch.

Mr Trump is known to have a sweet tooth so is likely to enjoy the pudding – strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream – made of crisp biscuits, smooth pastry cream and fresh strawberries.

Here is the menu:

– Steamed fillet of halibut with watercress mousse, asparagus spears and chervil sauce.

– Saddle of new season Windsor lamb with herb stuffing, spring vegetables, port sauce.

– Strawberry sable with lemon verbena cream.

– Selection of assorted fresh fruits.

– Coffee and petit fours.