US President Donald Trump is in Downing Street with Theresa May for a working lunch after they met at a business breakfast meeting at St James’s Palace on his second day in London.

But while the PM hosts Mr Trump, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is gearing up to address demonstrators “in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country”.

Protests were held in Trafalgar Square with the Trump Baby blimp flown over Parliament Square for two hours before crowds marched down Whitehall.

1.10pm

Here’s Mr Trump viewing rare document inside Downing Street with the Prime Minister:

1pm

Scotland Yard said 3,182 officers have been deployed to police the second day of Donald Trump’s state visit.

12.50pm

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump had a “friendly and productive” 20-minute phone call but the former foreign secretary turned down the offer of a face-to-face meeting, the Press Association understands.

12.30pm

Addressing the crowd of protesters on Whitehall, Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said of Mr Trump: “This is a man who is not worthy of our respect, he is not worthy of the office of President and we say go home.”

Ms Lucas added: “We stand in solidarity with all of those that recognise that our future is green or it is not at all.”

We're getting absolutely soaked at the #trumpmarch But it's worth it to send a clear message, we shouldn't be rolling out the red carpet for Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/VHnZUDfSVb — The Green Party (@TheGreenParty) June 4, 2019

She said Mr Trump is “best friends with Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson”, prompting boos from the crowd.

Ms Lucas said the president is “no friend of Britain”, adding: “We know that Britain is better than the Britain that has been pimping out the royal family for photo opportunities for Trump.”

12.13pm

There was no handshake between the two leaders outside Downing Street.

The US President, who was involved in an awkward “fist bump” greeting with the Queen on Monday, avoided a repeat incident by not shaking the Prime Minister’s hand outside Number 10.

The two leaders had already seen each other on Tuesday morning, spending time together with business leaders at St James’ Palace.

Mrs May and husband Philip greeted the president and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrived in Downing Street.

Both Mrs May and her husband shook hands with the First Lady, while Mr Trump shook hands with Mr May.

12.10pm

The Donald Trump baby blimp has now been lowered and is being deflated in Parliament Square.

12.02pm

US ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson shared a video on Twitter of the Trumps arriving in Downing Street.

President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS have arrived at Number 10. I look forward to joining POTUS for a bilat with our UK ally this afternoon. 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/gPihwkNx5o — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) June 4, 2019

11.55am

During the visit to Downing Street, the PM and president, along with their spouses, viewed the Sussex Declaration – a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence on sheepskin parchment dating back to the 1780s.

Mr Trump listened intently as the history of the document was shared with him.

#SussexDeclaration: “This is a fascinating document and it’s a huge privilege to be able to show it to the President and the Prime Minister” – Wendy Walker, #WestSussex County Archivist. #StateVisit @WestSussexRO pic.twitter.com/SeRxHBiOv6 — West Sussex (@WSCCNews) June 4, 2019

11.42am

Mr Trump predicted a “substantial trade deal” during talks with Theresa May.

11.33am

Mr Trump’s motorcade passed Parliament Square, where the baby blimp is flying, as it headed on to Whitehall.

The entire stretch of road towards Number 10 was completely sealed off by dozens off police officers, including several on horseback.

Scores of metal gates have also been set out along Whitehall and police said they would prevent anybody passing until further notice.

A police helicopter also circled overhead as a small crowd, mostly tourists, strained to catch a glimpse of the president.

Some protests shouted expletives as his vehicle passed.

11.31am

The Trump baby protesters took video footage of the moment the US president was driven past their balloon:

Look at this stone cold LOSER trying to sneak past me! This town isn’t big enough for the two of us ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ pic.twitter.com/IY2KTfc7LM — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 4, 2019

11.30am

The two couples were photographed oon the red carpet outside Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

11.25am

Huawei will be discussed by the two leaders, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed, adding: “The PM will be setting out the UK position. We’re obviously reviewing the right policy approach at the moment.

“The PM and others have been clear that any decision we take there will be supported by hard-headed technically informed assessment of the risk.

“We’re reviewing the right policy approach and when an announcement is ready we will update Parliament.”

https://twitter.com/PhilipHammondUK/status/1135864947798421504

11.20am

More on the potential meeting between Michael Gove and the president.

A source close to the Environment Secretary told the Press Association: “Mr Gove was asked last night by Mr Trump’s team if he would be able to meet the president today. He said yes. Nothing has been fixed yet.”

The source indicated the meeting was likely to be on a one-to-one basis, which could prove embarrassing to Theresa May as her talks with the president are likely to involve senior ministers and officials rather than just the two leaders.

Mr Gove with Stephanie Grisham at last night’s state banquet (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ahead of the trip, Mr Trump had indicated he might meet Mr Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

Sources close to the Brexit Party leader refused to be drawn on whether he would meet the president.

11.15am

As Mr Trump arrived at Downing Street, the Prime Minister tweeted about their business breakfast talks, saying she wanted to ensure the UK-US economic partnership “not only endures but continues to grow stronger for many years to come”.

I want to ensure that our economic partnership not only endures but continues to grow stronger for many years to come. #USStateVisit 🇬🇧🇺🇸https://t.co/LzduzyfmwY pic.twitter.com/5CeihZene1 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) June 4, 2019

11.10am

President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has arrived at Number 10 Downing St ahead of talks between the US head of state and Mrs May.

10.57am

Sadiq Khan defended his party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to boycott a state dinner at Buckingham Palace for Mr Trump.

Mr Corbyn attended a state dinner for Chinese president Xi Jinping in 2015, despite protests around the leader’s visit.

Asked if Mr Corbyn’s behaviour was hypocritical, the London Mayor said: “My views are quite clear and I think Jeremy Corbyn’s are not dissimilar which is ‘yes we should have a close relationship with the president of the USA, yes he should be able to come here on a working visit’.

“What shouldn’t happen is a state banquet and a state visit with the red carpet rolled out. I think it’s inappropriate. I think those visits should be reserved for leaders who have done something and deserve that. I think it sends the wrong message to be seen to condone some of the things this president has said and done.”

.@SadiqKhan on Trump: "You're bang out of order, you're wrong… you can't build a wall around the consequences of climate change." #TrumpUKVisit #ClimateEmergency Full interview > https://t.co/zqoqJWkYOI pic.twitter.com/Pn83XmXbSW — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) June 4, 2019

10.57am

During the business breakfast Mr Trump said it was an honour to have worked with Mrs May, who is standing down as Prime Minister.

The president said: “I’d just like to congratulate you on having done a fantastic job on behalf of the people of the United States, and it’s an honour to have worked with you.

His closing remarks were greeted with laughter by those attending: “And I don’t know exactly what your timing is, but stick around. Let’s do this deal, okay?”

10.57am

Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove has been invited for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, sources close to the Environment Secretary said.

10.50am

Watch Boris Johnson avoid questions about whether he has a meeting scheduled with Mr Trump later.

10.40am

Dozens of demonstrators are gathering in Trafalgar Square carrying a variety of placards including one that says “Dump Trump”.

Groups represented include the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop Trump Coalition, Stop The War Coalition, Stand Up To Racism and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Placards include slogans: “No to racism, no to Trump”, “Migrants and refugees welcome here”, and “Lock him in the Tower”.

A man sells Donald Trump toilet paper during protests in Parliament Square (David Mirzoeff/PA)

10.15am

After Mr Trump’s comments from the business meeting at St James’s Palace, Theresa May said that there were “huge opportunities” for Britain and the US to work together in the future.

https://twitter.com/TheDukeOfYork/status/1135844918184882176

“It is a great partnership but I think a partnership we can take even further. Of course that is with a good bilateral trade deal,” she told the US president.

“I think there are huge opportunities for us to do more together in the future and challenges to work on as well.”

Included in the US party were his daughter Ivanka Trump, White House national security adviser John Bolton and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The business breakfast meeting at St James’s Palace (Tim Ireland/PA)

10.10am

The President and First Lady Melania Trump presented the Queen with a silver and silk poppy brooch in a custom White House wooden jewellery box in a red leather box, Mrs Trump’s office said.

The Duke of Edinburgh was also given a gift by the visitors – a personalised Air Force One Jacket and a first-edition signed autobiography by James Doolittle: I Could Never Be So Lucky Again.

American hero General Doolittle was an aviation pioneer who led the daylight air raid on Tokyo and other Japanese cities four months after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbour.

10.05am

The Donald Trump baby balloon set up in Parliament Square (PA)

The Donald Trump baby blimp is airborne over Parliament Square.

Organisers began pumping up the effigy at around 9am with the help of six large helium canisters and it was fully flying at 10am.

A large crowd of national and international media outlets filmed the launch as several dozen onlookers stood beside the safety cordon and cheered when it was released.

Someone's woken me up pic.twitter.com/KdGVY3M0TJ — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 4, 2019

10am

At the round table business talks, Mr Trump said he believes Britain can have a “very very substantial trade deal” with the United States after it leaves the EU.

The gathering was attended by the Duke of York and senior ministers and officials, with senior representatives of five US and five British firms.

Mr Trump said the the US was already the UK’s largest trading partner and that he believed there was scope for further expansion.

I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal. This is something you want to do and my folks want to do,” he said, adding to Mrs May: “Stick around. Let’s do this deal.”

10am

The Trump Baby balloon isn’t the only large-scale protest planned in London today. A talking robot of Donald Trump on a toilet has also appeared in the capital.

The 16ft model of Mr Trump on a gold toilet has attracted plenty of onlookers in Trafalgar Square.

The robot was made in China for a US protester, and it says the phrases “No collusion”, “You are fake news” and “I’m a very stable genius” – the audio of which is Mr Trump’s own voice. It also makes a “generic fart” sound.

9.45am

President Trump’s motorcade makes for a sizeable amount of traffic.

And Mr Trump’s personal limousine has been flown over from the US to ensure the president travels safely.

9.35am

Donald Trump flies by helicopter from the US ambassador’s residence to Buckingham Palace, from where his motorcade then drives to St James’s Palace for a business breakfast meeting with senior UK and US business leaders.