A woman who died after her motorcycle crashed with a van in the Borders has been named by police.

Jackie Kennedy’s vehicle was involved in the collision on the A7, one mile south of Fountainhall Bridge, on Friday afternoon.

The 50-year-old from Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, was seriously injured but officers have now confirmed her death.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Inspector Richard Latto said: “We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to all of Jackie’s family and friends at this very difficult time and our investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

“If you were on the A7 at around 1.15pm on Friday May 31 and witnessed what happened, or if you have any other relevant information, then please contact us immediately.”