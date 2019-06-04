A huge fire has broken out at Bo’ness United FC’s ground in West Lothian.

Three fire engines were sent to Newtown Park in Jamieson Avenue at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A video of the fire was posted on a local Facebook page, taken by Philip Mearns.

Mr Mearns, who had been out walking his dog, first thought a house was on fire and ran to the scene, arriving at the same time as two of the fire engines.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the football ground (Philip Mearns/PA)

He told the Press Association: “At first it looked like they were going to struggle as they could not find a fire hydrant but once they hooked up they immediately set to work.

“There were other bystanders helping redirect the traffic and block the road of until police arrived.”

Mr Mearns added: “When you first arrived it was the heat that you initially felt, however, what was strange considering the size and colour was there didn’t seem to be a burning smell.

“The fire started on the pitch of the football park which was very recently being worked on but it quickly spread to the band hall next door which took only a few minutes to go up.

“I am only glad that everyone is OK and hope that they quickly get to the bottom of what or who started the fire.”

The ground, home to the East of Scotland Football League club for more than 70 years, was handed to Newtown Park Trust by Falkirk Council in 2015.

Smoke could be seen from miles away (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

Smoke could be seen from miles away on the Edinburgh to Glasgow train line near Linlithgow station.

A spokeswoman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.29pm on Tuesday June 4 to reports of a fire at a football ground in Bo’ness.

“Operations control mobilised three fire appliances to Jamieson Avenue where firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire in a single storey building.

“Crews remain in attendance.”