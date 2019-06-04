US President Donald Trump turned down an invitation to meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn because he is “somewhat of a negative force”.
Mr Corbyn snubbed the state banquet hosted by the Queen in honour of the president on Monday and also spoke at an anti-Trump rally in Parliament Square as the US leader met the Prime Minister in Downing Street.
But the Labour leader had offered a meeting outside the official engagements of the state visit, the president revealed.
Mr Trump said he did “not know him, never met him, never spoke to him” but turned down the meeting because he said Mr Corbyn was “somewhat of a negative force”.
He said: “He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided I would not do that.
“I think he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force.
“I think the people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticise.
“I really don’t like critics as much as I like and respect people who get things done – so I decided not to meet.”
A Labour spokesman confirmed Mr Corbyn had offered to meet.
He said: “Jeremy Corbyn proposed a meeting with Donald Trump during the president’s visit.
“Jeremy is ready to engage with the president on a range of issues, including the climate emergency, threats to peace and the refugee crisis.”
