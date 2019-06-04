Day two of the US state visit to the UK has seen President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visiting 10 Downing Street.

The couple spent time with Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip, and attended a garden party before the heads of state held a press conference.

Fashion watchers were eager to see what Mrs Trump would wear next and it looked as though she was taking another opportunity to pay homage to British fashion – as we’ve already seen her do on this trip – by choosing a trench coat dress, the epitome of English outerwear.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

The 49-year-old teamed the knee-length dress with a wide belt, leather court heels and Birkin bag, all in black, and carried a pair of black gloves.

While the dress comes from Celine, a French fashion house, it was designed in 2018 by a Brit, Phoebe Philo, who served as creative director for 10 years before leaving last year.

When departing for the UK, the First Lady chose a Gucci dress with a London-inspired print on it, and yesterday she wore a Dolce & Gabbana navy and white ensemble that drew comparisons to classic film characters Mary Poppins and Eliza Doolittle.

Donald and Melania Trump are welcomed by the Queen on day one of the three-day state visit (Yui Mok/PA)

We can’t say for certain that Mrs Trump is trying to fit in with the Brits – she wore a Dior gown to the state banquet last night, after all – but the choice of a trench does seem like a deliberate move.

Particularly as this is a piece she already owned, so she will have selected it (with the help of her wardrobe advisers) from her archives for this trip.

The First Lady wore the Celine coat to a hurricane briefing in Washington in June last year, on that occasion wearing it with the matching belt and tonal accessories.

It’s rare to see Mrs Trump rewearing an outfit, but new or not, this one divided opinion on social media, with some calling it chic and stunning, while others were less complimentary.

President Trump and First Lady arrive at 10 Downing Street. Melania again looks stunning. She is all class. — Jill ❌ (@Havingmysay2) June 4, 2019

I wish the trench coat was the most hideous piece of fashion Melania Trump had but unfortunately there’s always something more hideous under it. 😅 — S K Y ☁️ (@Lil_Manns) June 4, 2019

I guess Melania thinks she is the female 007. Trench coat and stilettos. — Idaho Blue (@idaho_blue) June 4, 2019

The three-day visit continues tonight with a state dinner hosted by the Trumps at the US Ambassador’s residence, Winfield House.

It will be interesting to see whether Mrs Trump chooses a British designer for her evening look.