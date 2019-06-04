All those who took part in the D-Day landings to liberate Europe “must never be forgotten,” the Queen has said in the official programme to mark the campaign’s 75th anniversary.

The Queen will be joined by US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, heads of state from Second World War allies and veterans and their families at a national commemorative event in Portsmouth on Wednesday.

It will tell the story of D-Day through musical performance, testimonial readings and military displays, including a fly-past of 25 modern and historical aircraft.

American troops land in France on D-Day (PA)

In the official official programme the Queen writes: “On 6th June 1944, the largest amphibious assault in history was launched, leading to the end of the Second World War and the liberation of Europe.”

The Queen goes on to say: “At this time of reflection for veterans of the conflict and their families, I am sure that these commemorations will provide an opportunity to honour those who made extraordinary sacrifices to secure freedom in Europe.

“They must never be forgotten.”

A British Army Sherman Tank rumbles down a street on its way to a south coast port prior to the Normandy D-Day landings (PA)

Among the guests will be the Prince of Wales, who with the president and his wife – both on a state visit to the UK, will meet leaders of the other allied nations before taking part in a formal photograph.

Prime Minister Theresa May said in her foreword for the programme: “We will never forget all that they gave – or the sacrifices of the fallen.

“The solidarity and determination so clearly in evidence on D-Day continues to be a lesson to us all to stand together and uphold the values that we share.”