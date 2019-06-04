A Second World War veteran has officially named a train in honour of Portsmouth’s links to the D-Day invasion.

Specialist mechanic Jimmy Ockendon, 97, attended the christening event with his wife Joyce at Portsmouth Harbour station to name the South Western Railway train The D-Day Story Portsmouth.

Jimmy Ockendon and his wife Joyce (Ben Mitchell/PA)

Mr Ockendon, from Portsmouth, whose father Sergeant James Ockendon was awarded the Belgian Croix de Guerre and the Victoria Cross for his role in the First World War, said: “I am very proud and my father would have been over the moon.”

Andy Mellors, managing director of South Western Railway, said: “So many of those who took part in the D-Day landings travelled from Waterloo down to Portsmouth.

Did you join us on Facebook for the #DDay75 Commemorations? We were honoured to welcome Artificer Jimmy Ockendon to name our train 444040 "The D-Day Story". pic.twitter.com/HJc8pKrCcy — South Western Railway (@SW_Railway) June 4, 2019

“We have a very strong connection to the city of Portsmouth and this train naming serves as a permanent reminder of the sacrifice made by those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.”