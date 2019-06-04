Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage appears set to meet Donald Trump after being spotted arriving at the US ambassador’s residence.

Mr Farage, a friend of the US president, was photographed being driven to Winfield House, where Mr Trump will host a banquet later.

Before his state visit to the UK Mr Trump had indicated he could meet Mr Farage.

The US president is also expected to meet Tory leadership hopefuls Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt, and has also had a phone conversation with Boris Johnson during the visit.

Ahead of the trip, Mr Trump said: “Nigel Farage is a friend of mine. Boris is a friend of mine. They are two very good guys, very interesting people.”

In a reference to the Brexit Party’s European election success he added: “Nigel’s had a big victory, he’s picked up 32% of the vote starting from nothing.

“I think they are big powers over there, I think they have done a good job.”