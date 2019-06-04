Police are treating the disappearance of a father-of-four in Northern Ireland as murder.

William McCormick, known as Pat, was last seen in Comber, Co Down, on Thursday.

The 55-year-old from Co Down has not made contact with his family since.

Pat McCormick (PSNI/PA)

Detectives in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a murder investigation has now been launched.

A 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested in the Comber area on Monday on suspicion of kidnapping, with the woman also questioned on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

On Monday evening, the pair were rearrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers were given an extra 36 hours to question them.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: “Pat, as William is known locally, was last seen in Comber on Thursday evening, May 30.

“Whilst I’m keeping an open mind, I now believe that Pat has sadly been murdered.”

Mr Montgomery added: “Pat was a father-of-four and his family deserve to know what has happened to him.

“Today, I’m making an appeal for information about the circumstances leading to Pat’s disappearance.

“I want to speak to anyone who saw Pat in his car or walking in the Comber area on May 30.

“I want to know if he was with anyone? Where did he go? I am also asking if anyone has seen Pat or had contact with him since May 30 to let us know.”

He called for anyone with information on the disappearance to come forward.

The officer also said he would like to hear from anyone who captured dashcam footage in the Comber area on Thursday May 30 from around 8pm until midnight.