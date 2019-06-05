The inquest into the death of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis will open today.

The footballer and TV personality was found dead in March at the age of 26, sparking calls for improved aftercare for people who take part in reality TV shows.

There was an outpouring of tributes following his death, with Love Island presenter Caroline Flack calling Thalassitis a “total gentleman”.

Mike Thalassitis starred in the 2017 series of Love Island (Ian West/PA)

According to fellow contestant Montana Brown, Thalassitis had been in a “dark place” in the months before he died in Edmonton.

The inquest will open at North London Coroner’s Court today.

With a career in lower league football, Thalassitis joined the cast for Love Island in 2017. He was also filmed for Celebs Go Dating.

His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon. 💔 — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) March 16, 2019

His death helped to spark national discussion over the welfare of reality star and the aftercare provided to those who are suddenly thrown into the spotlight.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in the wake of the star’s death: “The sudden exposure to massive fame, I suppose, can have significant impacts on people and I think that it is a duty on any organisation that is putting people in the position of making them famous overnight, that they should also look after them afterwards.”

Love Island said it would be offering further support and “bespoke training” to contestants in future.

Producers paid tribute to Thalassitis at the end of the opening episode of the new series, which aired on Monday night.

Beneath a photo, a message on screen read: “In loving memory of Mike Thalassitis 1993-2019”