Donald Trump’s state visit and the Tory leadership race lead the majority of Wednesday’s papers.

Images of the US president and the Prime Minister feature on several front pages after the pair spent the day in engagements.

The i focuses on Mr Trump’s assertion that access to the NHS for US firms must be “on the table” in post-Brexit trade talks.

The Guardian says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pledged to oppose US corporations taking over the health service “with every breath in his body”.

The Metro leads with Mr Trump’s claim that he rejected a meeting request from Mr Corbyn.

The Daily Mirror says Mr Trump’s comments on the NHS “sparked fears of mass privatisation”.

The Independent picks out some notable quotes from Mr Trump for its online front page.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph lead with comments by Boris Johnson that the Tories face “potential extinction” if they do not deliver on Brexit.

The Times says Mr Johnson’s campaign to succeed Theresa May received the backing of three “moderate” ministers.

Fallout from investment guru Neil Woodford’s move to freeze his major City fund leads the Financial Times.

And the Daily Express reports on a case of a D-Day veteran who has to sell his home to pay for his care.