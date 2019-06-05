Around 1,600 fake items worth more than £850,000 have been seized on just two occasions at an airport.

Among the goods found by Border Force at Edinburgh Airport were counterfeit designer label handbags and clothing.

The first haul was made on April 18, with 892 items recovered, including shoes and clothing branded Gucci, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton and Nike.

It was valued at more than £232,000.

Some of the counterfeit items recovered by Border Force at Edinburgh Airport (Home Office/PA)

On April 25 a further 723 items branded Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Balenciaga were seized, valued at some £618,000.

Border Force assistant director Adam Scarcliffe said: “The international trade in counterfeits is linked to serious and organised crime and undercuts honest traders, damaging our economy.

“We are determined to crack down on this trade and have many more items detained which are awaiting confirmation from the rights holders that they aren’t the genuine article.”