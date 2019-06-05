A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 22-year-old in Perth.

Barry Dixon died in Wallace Crescent in the city on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old man was charged with murder and is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER OF PERTH MAN Police Scotland can confirm that a 21 year old man has been charged with murder following the death of 22 year old Barry Dixon (pictured) in Perth yesterday. He is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday 6th June. pic.twitter.com/vBdykG2DSs — TaysidePolice (@TaysidePolice) June 5, 2019

In a statement, Mr Dixon’s family said: “Barry, a loving grandson, son, brother and nephew, has been taken from us so young and we are devastated.

“He loved spending time with his family and his friends.

“He was kind-hearted and generous, and will be missed greatly by all of us.”

Barry Dixon’s family released a picture and statement following his death (Police Scotland/PA)

A 23-year-old woman who was previously arrested in connection with the death has been released pending further inquiries.

Officers are still continuing to appeal for information from those around Wallace Court in the early hours of Tuesday, or had contact with Mr Dixon from Monday onwards.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 0259 of 4th June.