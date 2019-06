Events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day have begun in Normandy with a lone piper in Port Winston marking the minute the invasion began.

Re-enactors dressed in military uniform on the beach at Arromanches in Normandy, northern France (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The first soldiers landed at the beach on the morning of June 6 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crosses of remembrance placed alongside a Union flag stand at dawn on the beach at Arromanches in Normandy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Re-enactors dressed in military uniform carry a Union flag at dawn (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A lone piper plays on the Mulberry harbour at Arromanches to mark the exact moment the first British soldier landed on Gold beach 75 years ago (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Re-enactors on the beach at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Len Perry, 95, from London, holds a D-Day 75 wreath while sailing on the MV Boudicca from Portsmouth to Normandy (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Military vehicles line the beach at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A memorial placed by the Mulberry harbour at Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive for the commemorations (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Launching construction work on the British memorial, Mr Macron said: ‘It is time to remedy the fact that no memorial pays tribute to the United Kingdom’s contribution to the Battle of Normandy’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Theresa May said: ‘It’s incredibly moving to be here today, looking out over the beaches where one of the greatest battles for freedom this world has ever known took place’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The leaders placed a wreath at the foundations of the memorial (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Veterans attended the inauguration ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The memorial is expected to be completed within a year (Owen Humphreys/PA)