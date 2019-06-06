Events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day began in Normandy with a lone piper in Port Winston marking the minute the invasion began and the moment the first British soldier landed on Gold beach.

Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the inauguration of the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer before the Prime Minister joined the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and other British politicians for a service of remembrance at Bayeux.

Across the Channel, a service of remembrance and wreath laying took place at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire and in Portsmouth a veteran’s parade will take place before a memorial service at the city’s D-Day Stone.

In London, the Duke of Sussex attended Founder’s Day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea where he met Chelsea Pensioners, including six veterans from the Normandy landings.

11.50am

The 6 inch guns on board HMS Belfast in London are fired to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day (Yui Mok/PA)

11.55am

Prime Minister Theresa May gave a reading from the Book of Micah at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery service in Bayeaux before the hymn Abide With Me was sung.

Theresa May giving the reading (Steve Parsons/PA)

D-Day veteran Ray Lord then read: “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.”

The Last Post was played by the Band and Bugles of The Rifles, followed by a two minutes silence.

D-Day veteran Alan Harris then read: “When you go home, tell of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

11.45am

Watch: Footage from veterans who have gathered at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeaux.

11.40am

Veteran Frank Baugh, 95, told a service at Bayeux Cemetery how he was a signalman on a landing craft that took 200 troops from 2nd Battalion King’s Shropshire Light Infantry from Newhaven to Sword beach.

He described how the troops landed in about 4ft of rough water under “heavy machine gun fire” at 7.25am.

“My most abiding memory of that day is seeing our boys we had been talking to the minute before. They got cut down with machine gun fire. They would fall into the water, floating face down and we couldn’t get them out,” Mr Baugh said.

“We couldn’t help them. That is my most abiding memory and I can’t forget it.”

11.35am

US President Donald Trump during a ceremony at the American Normandy cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (Alex Brandon/AP)

11.30am

Meanwhile, his brother Prince William has laid a wreath at the Normandy Campaign Memorial in Staffordshire, along with dignitaries and veterans.

A personal message from the Duke of Cambridge, attached to the poppy wreath, read: “In memory of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember them. William.”

A wreath laying party led by HRH The Duke of Cambridge is making its way to the Normandy Campaign Memorial. It includes representatives of veterans' associations and children from Pingle School @PingleAcademy #DDay75 #DDay75thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/3p7MhaJ1GB — National Memorial Arboretum (@Nat_Mem_Arb) June 6, 2019

11.20am

Harry was in a boisterous mood joking with the elderly servicemen and women and when he asked a group “who’s your favourite?” gesturing to staff from the Chelsea Hospital’s infirmary they erupted with laughter.

He tried to humour Frank Swift, 90, when the old soldier said he was not well when asked by Harry about his health.

The Duke of Sussex talking to Chelsea Pensioners (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I can’t walk,” said the wheelchair bound former Warrant Officer 2nd Class who served with the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Harry lightened the mood and made everyone laugh when he said “but you’ve got a comfy chair”.

11.20am

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania gathered with French president Emmanuel Macron for the US commemorations at Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, where Mr Trump told veterans: “Our debt to you is everlasting”.

“Today we express our undying gratitude. When you were young – these men enlisted their lives in a great crusade – one of the greatest of all times,” he said.

“Their mission is the story of an epic battle and the ferocious eternal struggle between good and evil.”

Heading over to Normandy to celebrate some of the bravest that ever lived. We are eternally grateful! #DDay75thAnniversary #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/rg15c32Gow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

11.18am

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sits with D-Day veteran John Greig, 95, from Dumfries, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeaux (Jane Barlow/PA)

11.15am

Back in London, Prince Harry has been meeting Chelsea Pensioners on their Founders Day, including six veterans of the Normandy landings.

This year’s #FoundersDay has even greater significance, marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Duke of Sussex has been meeting our #veterans, including 6 survivors of the Battle of #Normandy. #dday75 #dday #WWII @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/XXMWD54eRF — The Chelsea Pensioners (@RHChelsea) June 6, 2019

The Duke of Sussex arrives to attend Founder’s Day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (Aaron Chown/PA)

11.10am

Normandy veterans have been making their way into the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemtery in Bayeaux.

Some of the 300 Normandy veterans who are in attendance here at Bayeux make their way into the cemetery. #DDay75 #WW2 pic.twitter.com/ZD0ON5ffZw — WarGravesCommission (@CWGC) June 6, 2019

11am

The Prince and The Duchess first attend a @PoppyLegion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral. The Prime Minister @theresa_may and Mr. May were also in attendance. Allied forces involved in D-Day suffered nearly 10,000 casualties, of which 4,000 were fatalities. #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/Y3xsj60LAK — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 6, 2019

10.55am

Members of the public in Arromanches have been queuing up to thank D-Day veterans for their service during the Second World War.

Sid Barnes, 93, from Norfolk, served in the Royal Army Service Corps and landed on beach by Arromanches on June 6.

He returns every year to the town and attends commemoration events.

This year visitors were coming up to him to shake his hand, with one man saying: “Without you and everything you and the other veterans did, we would not be here.”

Veteran Ron Nolan signs a woman’s shirt in Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Barnes said: “People are coming up to us to say thank you. But I think ‘thank you for what?’

“We just did what we knew we must do. It is nice to know we are valued though.”

He was enjoying the sunshine on the promenade with other veterans including Charles Burton, 94, who came over to Normandy as part of a wave of troops on the second day June 7 with the Royal Ulster Rifles.

Mr Burton said: “It’s nice to take part to be here but it’s very difficult as you remember the others who died.”

10.35am

At a commemoration service at the National Memorial Arboretum, the Duke of Cambridge delivered the D-Day address made by his great-grandfather King George VI in 1944.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, in Staffordshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “Four years ago our nation and empire stood alone against an overwhelming enemy, with our backs to the wall.

“Now once more a supreme test has to be faced.

“This time the challenge is not to fight to survive but to fight to win the final victory for the good cause.

“At this historic moment surely not one of us is too busy, too young, or too old to play a part in a nationwide, perchance a world-wide vigil of prayer as the great crusade sets forth.”

10.35am

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has arrived at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London to review the Chelsea pensioners at the annual Founder’s Day Parade.

The parade commemorates King Charles II’s founding of the institution in 1681.

The #ChelseaPensioners are preparing for the most important day of the Royal Hospital calendar, #FoundersDay. The parade will be reviewed by HRH The Duke of Sussex, who last reviewed back in 2011. The day marks the formation of the Hospital by #CharlesII in 1682. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ak2y0rWKQd — The Chelsea Pensioners (@RHChelsea) June 6, 2019

Founder’s Day is also known as Oak Apple Day referring to the oak tree that Charles hid in to avoid being captured by Parliamentary forces after the Battle of Worcester in 1651.

Harry, a former Army officer, arrived wearing his Blues and Royals frock coat and like all the pensioners and guests wore a sprig of oak leaves in honour of Charles.

As part of the #DDay75 anniversary commemorations, we have been sharing stories of #ChelseaPensioners who took part in the Battle of #Normandy; today we feature Bill Fitzgerald’s story.#WWII #WW2 #DDay pic.twitter.com/pl55YuLYcA — The Chelsea Pensioners (@RHChelsea) June 6, 2019

10.30am

Here are some of the arrivals for the service of remembrance at Bayeux

And footage of Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron at the British memorial inauguration ceremony earlier this morning.

10.25am

Here’s some background to the plans for a British memorial at Ver-sur-Mer.

The initial idea for the British #NormandyMemorial was inspired by D-Day Veteran George Batts, MBE, Leg D’Hon. Here is George, returning to Gold Beach and reflecting on the moment he landed there 75 years ago today. #DDay75 #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/5xmWmW1ka7 — Normandy Memorial Trust (@normandymtrust) June 6, 2019

10.20am

Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Bayeux to clap and cheer DDay veterans as they parade from the cathedral service to the Commonwealth War Graves cemetery ahead of a memorial there later today.

10.15am

Theresa May (centre) leaves the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall after the service (Jane Barlow/PA)

10.05am

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said after the service: “It was a beautiful and inclusive service in memory of people who died in Normandy and ultimately helped to defeat the scourge of Facism.”

He also paid tribute to the people of Bayeux who he described as being “so welcoming”.

10am

It’s not just in France and the UK that D-Day is being remembered. Armed forces troops around the world are paying tribute to those who fought.

From the shores of Somalia, the capital of Afghanistan through to the seas of the Baltic UK service personnel deployed on operations around the globe are paying tribute to those who served before them #DDay #DDay75 #LestWeForget #DDayLandings #DDay75thAnniversary @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/DycZffGjjh — Defence Operations 🇬🇧 (@DefenceOps) June 6, 2019

9.50am

Two veterans take a picture at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux (Steve Parsons/PA)

9.40am

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has shared a picture of one of the men he met on Wednesday – Jack Graham, a Royal Navy veteran who came ashore at Sword Beach on D-Day.

75 years ago Allied forces landed in Normandy to liberate Nazi-occupied France. Yesterday I met Jack Graham, a Royal Navy veteran who came ashore at Sword Beach on D-day. Today we honour the courage of Jack and millions of others who defeated fascism and genocidal aggression. pic.twitter.com/p7G0tLlJa9 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 6, 2019

9.30am

D-Day veteran Kenneth Hay read from the poem Normandy, by Cyril Crain, who also took part in the Allied invasion.

Mr Hay’s reading began: “Come and stand in memory of men who fought and died.

“They gave their lives in Normandy, remember them with pride.”

Crain landed at Juno Beach in June 1944, four days before his 21st birthday.

He died in 2014, aged 91.

9.25am

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall during the service (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also attended (Jane Barlow/PA)

9.20am

At the start of the service, a message on behalf of Pope Francis was read by Cardinal Marc Ouellet.

He said D-Day was “decisive in the fight against Nazi barbarism” and paid tribute to those who “joined the Army and gave their lives for freedom and peace”.

The Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral (Jane Barlow/PA)

9.17am

The Royal Navy shared this historic front page.

📅 6th Jun 1944: Invasion has been announced to the world: “Under the command of General Eisenhower Allied naval forces began landing Allied forces this morning on the northern coast of France.” #DDay75 #DDay #OTD pic.twitter.com/Zm3d0OMuM3 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) June 6, 2019

9.15am

The Prince of Wales is wearing a number of military medals at the D-Day commemorative service.

They include: the Queen’s Service Order, New Zealand, the Canadian Forces decoration, the New Zealand commemorative medal, the long service good conduct medal, and medals marking the Queen’s coronation and jubilees.

The Prince of Wales greets Prime Minister Theresa May as he arrives for the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral (Jane Barlow/PA)

9am

Making his way to Normandy, US President Donald Trump tweeted a message of appreciation for the D-Day sacrifice.

Heading over to Normandy to celebrate some of the bravest that ever lived. We are eternally grateful! #DDay75thAnniversary #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/rg15c32Gow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

8.55am

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrived at Bayeux Cathedral alongside shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Travelling through Normandy with its fields of poppies, in a convoy of veterans with @jeremycorbyn @NiaGriffithMP. At the bridges and intersections the French police stand in silent salute. Deeply moving #DDay75 — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) June 6, 2019

8.45am

Watch: Dawn commemorations mark 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.

8.35am

Standard bearers prepare for the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral (Steve Parsons/PA)

8.16am

The two leaders laid wreaths at the foundation stone of the monument.

Seven British D-Day veterans were accompanied four children, including Winston Churchill’s great-great grandson John Churchill, to lay flowers in front of a sculpture at the memorial depicting three British soldiers storming the beaches.

It was created by David Williams-Ellis creates to mark the beginning of construction for the memorial, which is expected to be completed within a year.

D-Day veterans at the inauguration (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Mrs May and President Macron then spoke to the veterans.

8.08am

Mrs May continued: “Standing here as the waves wash quietly onto the shore below us, it is almost impossible to grasp the raw courage it must have taken that day to leap from the landing craft and into the surf despite the fury of battle…

“If one day can be said to have determined the fate of generations to come in France, in Britain, in Europe and the world, that day was June 6, 1944.”

“If one day could be said to determine the fate of generations to come … that day was 6 June 1944.”- British Prime Minister @theresa_may. #NormandyMemorial #DDay75 #DDay75thAnniversary #DDayLandings pic.twitter.com/76Nz0uOOsN — Normandy Memorial Trust (@normandymtrust) June 6, 2019

Mrs May also paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, saying: “They laid down their lives so that we might have a better life and build a better world.”

8.04am

Speaking at the inauguration service, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “It’s incredibly moving to be here today, looking out over the beaches where one of the greatest battles for freedom this world has ever known took place.

Theresa May with Emmanuel Macron at the Inauguration of the British Normandy Memorial site (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“And it is truly humbling to do so with the men who were there that day.

“It’s an honour for all of us to share this moment with you.”

8am

Addressing the audience, President Macron said: “I am honoured to stand alongside Theresa May today to launch construction work for the British memorial at Ver-sur-Mer.

“The British people have long dreamt of this memorial.”

He added: “This is where, 75 years ago, on June 6, 1944, almost 25,000 British soldiers landed in France to free the country from Nazi control.

“Thank you to all the men and women who fought so that the French soil could once again be free.” – French President @EmmanuelMacron. #NormandyMemorial #DDay75 #DDay75thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/80UBQ4uSAq — Normandy Memorial Trust (@normandymtrust) June 6, 2019

“This is where young men, many of whom had never set foot on French soil, landed at dawn under German fire, risking their lives while fighting their way up the beach, which was littered with obstacles and mines.”

He added: “It is time to remedy the fact that no memorial pays tribute to the United Kingdom’s contribution to the Battle of Normandy.”

7.55am

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry is part of the Labour Party contingent travelling through Normandy with veterans and she says French police have been paying tribute.

Travelling through Normandy with its fields of poppies, in a convoy of veterans with @jeremycorbyn @NiaGriffithMP. At the bridges and intersections the French police stand in silent salute. Deeply moving #DDay75 — Emily Thornberry (@EmilyThornberry) June 6, 2019

7.46am

Theresa May has arrived at an inauguration ceremony in France on what will be one of her final official engagements as Conservative leader.

The Prime Minister was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron at Ver-Sur-Mer in Normandy at a ceremony marking the creation of the British Normandy Memorial.

Theresa May at the Inauguration of the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Funded by the Normandy Memorial Trust, the monument will list the names of all 22,442 members of the British armed forces who died in the Normandy campaign in summer 1944, and overlooks Gold Beach where many of the troops arrived on D-Day.

7.45am

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is in Bayeux for today’s commemoration.

Beautiful morning in Bayeux as we prepare to remember those who landed on the beaches 75 years ago today to liberate France and Europe from Nazi occupation. #DDay75 #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/RmUDsFf3em — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 6, 2019

7.40am

The Royal Navy is tweeting scenes from 75 years ago, and recounting what was happening during the invasion at that time.

📅 6th Jun 1944: British and Canadian troops struggle at Juno. Capt Dan Flunder RM: “The beach is covered with casualties – some Canadian, some ours. The surf was incredible: beached and half-sunken craft wallowing about in it.” #DDay75 #DDay #OTD pic.twitter.com/4zE5Y7U6h7 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) June 6, 2019

7.30am

A D-Day veteran is making a final pilgrimage to Normandy to see how thousands of pounds he raised is helping the construction of a memorial honouring his fallen comrades.

7.15am

Military vehicles line the beach at Arromanches in Normandy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

7am

📅 6th Jun 1944: British forces have landed at Gold (Arromanches) and Sword (Lion-sur-Mer) Beaches, where 47 Commando Royal Marines have gone ashore “bobbing and weaving” in landing craft. #DDay75 #DDay #OTD pic.twitter.com/OZ1zli9fQS — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) June 6, 2019

6.45am

Donald Trump, who will fly from Ireland to France for ceremonies later today, tweeted an evocative image of the landings.

6.25am

The start of the day was marked at 7.25am (local time) with the tradition of a lone piper playing a lament on the remaining Mulberry Harbour in the town called Port Winston at Arromanches. This signals the minute the invasion began and the moment the first British soldier landed on Gold beach.

Stood atop the structure, Pipe Major Trevor Macey-Lillie, of 19th Regiment Royal Artillery (The Scottish Gunners) performed Highland Laddie as crowds gathered on the beach below him and lined the promenade, applauding his performance.