Events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day began in Normandy with a lone piper in Port Winston marking the minute the invasion began and the moment the first British soldier landed on Gold beach.

Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron attended the inauguration of the British Normandy Memorial site in Ver-sur-Mer before the Prime Minister joined the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and other British politicians for a service of remembrance at Bayeux followed by another memorial at the nearby Commonwealth War Graves cemetery.

Across the Channel, the Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath at a service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, and in London, the Duke of Sussex attended Founder’s Day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea where he met Chelsea Pensioners, including six veterans from the Normandy landings.

2.21pm

Crowds of visitors have gathered in the square at Arromanches overlooking the beach for a service of remembrance.

During the commemoration, wreaths will be laid by British veterans. The veterans were applauded by the crowd as they arrived.

Tobias Ellwood, the minister for Defence People and Veterans, has arrived at the service and is greeting veterans.

13.55pm

They fought on the land, the sea and by air – with each of the armed services honoured in various ways today:

Amphibious landing craft head into Arromanches in Normandy (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A Dakota and a Spitfire make a flypast over the cemetery at Bayeux (Jane Barlows/PA)

13.45pm

With the service at the Bayeux cemetery now complete, Charles, Camilla and Mrs May met those who run it. Downing Street also share a video of Mrs May and Emmanuel Macron at the unveiling of the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer.

To end the commemorative event at the @CWGC's Bayeux War Cemetery His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and British Prime Minister, Theresa May met with the Commission team responsible for the cemetery. #DDay75 #WW2 pic.twitter.com/jy2wBT1DH8 — WarGravesCommission (@CWGC) June 6, 2019

This morning PM @Theresa_May and President @emmanuelmacron spoke at the unveiling of the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer. It commemorates the brave servicemen and women who gave their lives in the D-Day Landings and Normandy campaign 75 years ago #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/dbP8xsQ1H4 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) June 6, 2019

13.40pm

The Prince of Wales meets veterans at the Royal British Legion’s service of remembrance, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux (Chris Jackson/PA)

Charles and Camilla walked through the graves looking at the names of the fallen (Chris Jackson/PA)

13.30pm

A poignant moment as two of the aircraft that supported ground and sea troops in Normandy – a Spitfire and Dakota – fly over the Bayeux War Cemetery.

13.30pm

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official Instagram account SussexRoyal shared photos of the D-Day commemorations.

It described former soldier Harry’s visit to see Chelsea pensioners in London as “especially poignant for the duke”.

“Today’s visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of D-Day. It was especially poignant for the duke, who served in the British Army for ten years, to visit with and honour six veterans of the Normandy Landing living at the hospital,” the post said.

It added: “Thank you for your service, and for the sacrifices you and your families have made. #DDay75. ”

13.15pm

The Duke of Cambridge was at the National Memorial Arboretum earlier where he met veterans and laid a wreath.

Today we remember together the service and sacrifice of British, Commonwealth and Allied armed forces and their families as we commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings #DDay75thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/GQzLem1q6M — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2019

13.05pm

Here’s footage of Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron honouring D-Day veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery.

12.55pm

The RAF have shared an animated graphic of their role in the D-Day landings, with more than 14,000 sorties flown to support the ground and sea troops.

75 years ago today, the Allied Expeditionary Force landed in Normandy – as part of the liberation of Western Europe. Without the support of the Allied Forces, the invasion wouldn't have succeeded. #DDay75 #DDay75thAnniversary #DDay75years #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/CfH2sTnjx4 — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) June 6, 2019

(PA Graphics)

12.42pm

At the American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, President Trump was joined by French leader Emmanuel Macron for a memorial service.

Donald and Melania Trump arrive for a ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (Thibault Camus/AP)

The two presidents share a moment at Colleville-sur-Mer (Ian Langsdon/Pool via AP)

(Ian Langsdon/Pool via AP)

12.35pm

Watch footage from the cathedral memorial in Bayeux.

12.35pm

(PA Graphics)

12.30pm

The Duke of Cambridge meets veterans at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, in Staffordshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

12.25pm

The official Twitter account of the royal family has shared some historic documents from 1944, including a letter written by the Queen’s father King George VI to General Eisenhower after the operation, and pictures of British landing craft saluting the King, as well as his meeting with General Montgomery, the ground forces commander-in-chief on June 16 in France.

British assault landing craft salute King George VI, in this photo from early June 1944, during His Majesty's visit to the British invasion fleet to wish god-speed to personnel taking part in the #DDayLandings. Read King George VI's D-Day speech here: https://t.co/eyZPdSnZTV pic.twitter.com/5nHq1gjGFM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2019

King George VI visited troops on the Normandy beachheads on 16 June 1944, crossing the Channel on HMS Arethusa (pictured here). The King was met by Gen. Bernard Montgomery, Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief, who explained how the battle was progressing. #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/HkQrMAqJQ7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2019

The King later wrote to Gen. Eisenhower on his "intense admiration for all who planned and organised so vast a project, & for the gallant and successful execution of it in all its varied phases by every one of those now engaged in this great battle" Read his draft message ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SQtIDvxUQw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2019

12.20pm

A D-Day veteran wipes his eyes during the Royal British Legion’s Service of Remembrance at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery, in Bayeux (Steve Parsons/PA)

12.15pm

Harry praised the efforts of the D-Day veterans being cared for at the Chelsea Hospital in his address during the ceremony: “On this 75th anniversary of D-Day, I can comfortably speak for everyone when I say we are honoured to be in the presence of six Normandy landing veterans.

“To all who are on parade today, I can only say that you are a constant reminder of the great debt we owe those who have served this nation.

Harry salutes during Founder’s Day celebrations at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (Aaron Chown/PA)

“You embody the fitting home that awaits them in the peace and tranquillity of the Royal Hospital, should they want it.”

11.50am

The 6 inch guns on board HMS Belfast in London are fired to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day (Yui Mok/PA)

11.55am

Prime Minister Theresa May gave a reading from the Book of Micah at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery service in Bayeaux before the hymn Abide With Me was sung.

Theresa May giving the reading (Steve Parsons/PA)

D-Day veteran Ray Lord then read: “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them.”

The Last Post was played by the Band and Bugles of The Rifles, followed by a two minutes silence.

D-Day veteran Alan Harris then read: “When you go home, tell of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

11.45am

Watch: Footage from veterans who have gathered at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeaux.

11.40am

Veteran Frank Baugh, 95, told a service at Bayeux Cemetery how he was a signalman on a landing craft that took 200 troops from 2nd Battalion King’s Shropshire Light Infantry from Newhaven to Sword beach.

He described how the troops landed in about 4ft of rough water under “heavy machine gun fire” at 7.25am.

“My most abiding memory of that day is seeing our boys we had been talking to the minute before. They got cut down with machine gun fire. They would fall into the water, floating face down and we couldn’t get them out,” Mr Baugh said.

“We couldn’t help them. That is my most abiding memory and I can’t forget it.”

11.35am

US President Donald Trump during a ceremony at the American Normandy cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer (Alex Brandon/AP)

11.30am

Meanwhile, his brother Prince William has laid a wreath at the Normandy Campaign Memorial in Staffordshire, along with dignitaries and veterans.

A personal message from the Duke of Cambridge, attached to the poppy wreath, read: “In memory of all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We will remember them. William.”

A wreath laying party led by HRH The Duke of Cambridge is making its way to the Normandy Campaign Memorial. It includes representatives of veterans' associations and children from Pingle School @PingleAcademy #DDay75 #DDay75thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/3p7MhaJ1GB — National Memorial Arboretum (@Nat_Mem_Arb) June 6, 2019

11.20am

Harry was in a boisterous mood joking with the elderly servicemen and women and when he asked a group “who’s your favourite?” gesturing to staff from the Chelsea Hospital’s infirmary they erupted with laughter.

He tried to humour Frank Swift, 90, when the old soldier said he was not well when asked by Harry about his health.

The Duke of Sussex talking to Chelsea Pensioners (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I can’t walk,” said the wheelchair bound former Warrant Officer 2nd Class who served with the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Harry lightened the mood and made everyone laugh when he said “but you’ve got a comfy chair”.

11.20am

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania gathered with French president Emmanuel Macron for the US commemorations at Omaha Beach in Colleville-sur-Mer, where Mr Trump told veterans: “Our debt to you is everlasting”.

“Today we express our undying gratitude. When you were young – these men enlisted their lives in a great crusade – one of the greatest of all times,” he said.

“Their mission is the story of an epic battle and the ferocious eternal struggle between good and evil.”

Heading over to Normandy to celebrate some of the bravest that ever lived. We are eternally grateful! #DDay75thAnniversary #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/rg15c32Gow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

11.18am

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sits with D-Day veteran John Greig, 95, from Dumfries, at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeaux (Jane Barlow/PA)

11.15am

Back in London, Prince Harry has been meeting Chelsea Pensioners on their Founders Day, including six veterans of the Normandy landings.

This year’s #FoundersDay has even greater significance, marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The Duke of Sussex has been meeting our #veterans, including 6 survivors of the Battle of #Normandy. #dday75 #dday #WWII @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/XXMWD54eRF — The Chelsea Pensioners (@RHChelsea) June 6, 2019

The Duke of Sussex arrives to attend Founder’s Day at the Royal Hospital Chelsea (Aaron Chown/PA)

11.10am

Normandy veterans have been making their way into the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemtery in Bayeaux.

Some of the 300 Normandy veterans who are in attendance here at Bayeux make their way into the cemetery. #DDay75 #WW2 pic.twitter.com/ZD0ON5ffZw — WarGravesCommission (@CWGC) June 6, 2019

11am

The Prince and The Duchess first attend a @PoppyLegion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral. The Prime Minister @theresa_may and Mr. May were also in attendance. Allied forces involved in D-Day suffered nearly 10,000 casualties, of which 4,000 were fatalities. #DDay75 pic.twitter.com/Y3xsj60LAK — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 6, 2019

10.55am

Members of the public in Arromanches have been queuing up to thank D-Day veterans for their service during the Second World War.

Sid Barnes, 93, from Norfolk, served in the Royal Army Service Corps and landed on beach by Arromanches on June 6.

He returns every year to the town and attends commemoration events.

This year visitors were coming up to him to shake his hand, with one man saying: “Without you and everything you and the other veterans did, we would not be here.”

Veteran Ron Nolan signs a woman’s shirt in Arromanches (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Barnes said: “People are coming up to us to say thank you. But I think ‘thank you for what?’

“We just did what we knew we must do. It is nice to know we are valued though.”

He was enjoying the sunshine on the promenade with other veterans including Charles Burton, 94, who came over to Normandy as part of a wave of troops on the second day June 7 with the Royal Ulster Rifles.

Mr Burton said: “It’s nice to take part to be here but it’s very difficult as you remember the others who died.”

10.35am

At a commemoration service at the National Memorial Arboretum, the Duke of Cambridge delivered the D-Day address made by his great-grandfather King George VI in 1944.

The Duke of Cambridge speaks at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, in Staffordshire (Peter Byrne/PA)

He said: “Four years ago our nation and empire stood alone against an overwhelming enemy, with our backs to the wall.

“Now once more a supreme test has to be faced.

“This time the challenge is not to fight to survive but to fight to win the final victory for the good cause.

“At this historic moment surely not one of us is too busy, too young, or too old to play a part in a nationwide, perchance a world-wide vigil of prayer as the great crusade sets forth.”

10.35am

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has arrived at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London to review the Chelsea pensioners at the annual Founder’s Day Parade.

The parade commemorates King Charles II’s founding of the institution in 1681.

The #ChelseaPensioners are preparing for the most important day of the Royal Hospital calendar, #FoundersDay. The parade will be reviewed by HRH The Duke of Sussex, who last reviewed back in 2011. The day marks the formation of the Hospital by #CharlesII in 1682. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ak2y0rWKQd — The Chelsea Pensioners (@RHChelsea) June 6, 2019

Founder’s Day is also known as Oak Apple Day referring to the oak tree that Charles hid in to avoid being captured by Parliamentary forces after the Battle of Worcester in 1651.

Harry, a former Army officer, arrived wearing his Blues and Royals frock coat and like all the pensioners and guests wore a sprig of oak leaves in honour of Charles.

As part of the #DDay75 anniversary commemorations, we have been sharing stories of #ChelseaPensioners who took part in the Battle of #Normandy; today we feature Bill Fitzgerald’s story.#WWII #WW2 #DDay pic.twitter.com/pl55YuLYcA — The Chelsea Pensioners (@RHChelsea) June 6, 2019

10.30am

Here are some of the arrivals for the service of remembrance at Bayeux

And footage of Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron at the British memorial inauguration ceremony earlier this morning.