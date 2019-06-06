A woman has died in hospital nearly a week after being involved in a car crash which injured five other people in the Borders.

Donna Cameron was the front-seat passenger of a Ford Fiesta which crashed with a VW Golf on the A72 near Walkerburn at around 8.20pm on May 29.

The 36-year-old, from Innerleithen, was taken to Western General Hospital, where she died on Tuesday.

A 10-year-old girl from the Fiesta was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 60-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary – also with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries while the driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Tragically, as a result of this collision, Mrs Cameron has lost her life and our thoughts continue to be with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing with our inquiries into the collision and would ask anyone who witnessed what happened and who hasn’t yet contacted officers to do so as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3788 of 29 May.