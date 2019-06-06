The head of a British college faculty has died in a motorway crash during a study visit to Slovenia.

Anne Porter, believed to be 52, died in the incident involving three vehicles on a motorway near capital city Ljubljana on Wednesday morning.

Four other people, including at least two from Scottish colleges, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

They were all thought to be passengers in the same vehicle.

Glasgow Kelvin College said Mrs Porter was head of faculty for engineering, construction and science.

A statement said: “The college can confirm that tragically a member of our staff has died following a motor vehicle accident on a study visit to Slovenia.

“All at the college are shocked and saddened by this tragic event.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Anne’s family and friends.”

Two members of staff from New College Lanarkshire were among the injured.

A spokeswoman said: “Two members of staff from New College Lanarkshire participating in a study visit to Slovenia were hurt and required medical treatment yesterday when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by another vehicle while stationary in traffic.

“We are providing ongoing support to them and their families.”

Prosecutors in Slovenia are investigating the cause of the crash.