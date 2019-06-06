The Prime Minister is surrounded by idiots, according to one D-Day veteran.

George Short met Theresa May at the D-Day 75th anniversary celebrations in Normandy on Thursday.

He told the Press Association: “I was very pleased to meet her.

“I think she’s having a hard time, a really hard time.

“A lot of idiots surround her, and those same idiots are vying for her job.”

Mr Short, who served with the Royal Marines during the Second World War, added: “I really was sympathising with her, she was the best of a bad bunch when she got the job.”

Mrs May met a number of veterans after the memorial ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Bayeux on Thursday.

Veterans lay wreaths at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Cemetery in Bayeux (Neil Hall/PA)

At the service, the Prime Minister read an extract from the Book of Micah, and laid a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.

Mr Short said his everlasting memory of his wartime experiences was the fear he felt when his ship hit two sea mines.

He said: “My main memory is hitting the mines.

“We were in shock, suddenly, bang. And it was a hell of a bang, everything stopped for a minute or so.

“The engines started up again and somebody said everything was fine, we were just getting on the way.”