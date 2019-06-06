The Princess Royal has officially reopened a historic park in Edinburgh.

It marks the completion of an £8 million, seven-year renovation project at Saughton Park to fully refurbish and reinstate many of its original Edwardian features.

Work included the creation of an inclusive space for the community.

Princess Anne was invited to tour the restored park with Edinburgh lord lieutenant Frank Ross and to unveil a plaque to commemorate the milestone.

He said: “It is incredible to see Saughton Park’s restoration.

“The new walled gardens are blooming with thousands of flowers, the conservatories and community spaces are warm and inviting and the bandstand has been returned to its original beauty. It really is stunning.

“Everyone involved in the project, including dozens of volunteers from the local community, have worked incredibly hard over the last seven years to revitalise this historic and much-loved park.

“It feels fitting that the gardens are formally opened by Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, the Patron of the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society.”

The park, which will be powered by green energy, also has a new cafe and restored stables for use as a new community venue.

Shona Nelson, chairwoman of the Friends of Saughton Park, said: “We would like to thank everyone who worked so hard to bring the park back to its former glory, it is looking absolutely stunning.

“As volunteers, all our hard work is a labour of love.

“We feel that Saughton Park is a very special place to meet old friends and make new ones, and we look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come.”