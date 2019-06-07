Commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings fill Friday’s front pages.

One image in particular, of a six-year-old boy and his great uncle, features on the front of the Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, Daily Express, the i and the Metro.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a poll that suggests Boris Johnson is best placed to win back voters from the Brexit Party.

The Daily Telegraph leads with a poll that suggests Boris Johnson is best placed to win back voters from the Brexit Party.

The Times reports on concerns that the Queen may be pulled into the political quagmire surrounding Brexit.

Theresa May, who resigns as Prime Minister on Friday, and Chancellor Philip Hammond are locked in a dispute over how much she can spend on pledges for her social legacy, the Financial Times reports.

The Financial Times reports Theresa May and Chancellor Philip Hammond are locked in a dispute over how much she can spend on pledges for her social legacy.

The Guardian leads with falling numbers of women and people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds being given roles running NHS trusts.

And The Sun reports on a contested scratch card win.