A radical shake-up to fix the “dysfunctional” overdraft market – where fees can be 10 times the charges for a payday loan – has been confirmed by the City regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will press ahead with plans to make the products simpler, fairer and easier to manage for those who go into the red.

The FCA said the changes represent the biggest overhaul to the overdraft market in a generation and the reforms will “fix a dysfunctional overdraft market”.

The plans include stopping banks and building societies from charging higher prices for unarranged overdrafts than for arranged overdrafts.

The FCA expects the typical cost of borrowing £100 through an unarranged overdraft to fall from £5 a day to less than 20 pence a day.

Fixed fees for borrowing through an overdraft will also be banned – calling an end to fixed daily or monthly charges, and fees for having an overdraft facility.

In 2017, firms made over £2.4 billion from overdrafts alone, with around 30% from unarranged overdrafts.

More than 50% of banks’ unarranged overdraft fees came from just 1.5% of customers in 2016.

People living in deprived areas were found to be more likely to be impacted by these fees.

In some cases, unarranged overdraft fees can be more than 10 times as high as fees for payday loans, the regulator said.

The FCA has also announced that it is:

– Requiring banks and building societies to advertise arranged overdraft prices with an APR (annual percentage rate) to help customers compare them against other products;

– Issuing new guidance to reiterate that fees for refused payment should reasonably correspond to the costs of refusing payments;

– Requiring banks and building societies to do more to identify customers who are showing signs of financial strain or are in financial difficulty, and develop and implement a strategy to reduce repeat overdraft use.

The new rules will be in force by April 6 2020, but some changes will come into place earlier, such as the guidance on refused payment fees, which will take effect immediately.

The FCA said research with consumers showed that they also wanted to see the cost of borrowing set out in pounds and pence alongside an APR and interest rate.

It said trade association UK Finance has agreed to implement this alongside the FCA’s remedies.

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA said: “The overdraft market is dysfunctional, causing significant consumer harm.

“Vulnerable consumers are disproportionately hit by excessive charges for unarranged overdrafts, which are often 10 times as high as fees for payday loans.

“Consumers cannot meaningfully compare or work out the cost of borrowing as a result of complex and opaque charges, that are both a result of and driver of poor competition.

“The decisive action we are taking today will give greater protections to millions of people who use an overdraft, particularly the most vulnerable.”

Gareth Shaw, head of money at Which?, said: “Which? has campaigned for years for an end to these rip-off unarranged overdraft fees, some of which were found to be drastically more expensive than a payday loan.

“This strong action from the regulator will come as a huge relief to those people who’ve been regularly hit with such extortionate charges. The changes can’t come soon enough.”

Citizens Advice supported 24,000 people struggling to repay their overdraft last year. Nearly 3,000 people had problems specifically with overdraft charges.

It said two in five of those with overdraft issues had a disability or long-term health condition and the same proportion had a monthly income of less than £1,000.

One in four were single parents.

Gillian Guy, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Overdraft charges can have serious knock-on effects for people’s debt and mental health.

“These new rules should help thousands of people from getting trapped in a debt spiral.

“If, after these measures are introduced, people still pay over the odds, the FCA should review the need for an interest rate cap to ensure no one is paying back more than twice what they borrowed.”