Arrests have been made after a couple were subjected to a homophobic attack by a gang when they refused to kiss on a bus.

The attack on Melania Geymonat, 28, and her girlfriend Chris happened on the top of a double-decker London night bus as they were travelling to Camden Town.

In a tweet, Metropolitan Police Roads and Transport unit said “arrests have now been made”, adding that the investigation remains ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

A group of young men began harassing the two women when they discovered they were a couple, asking them to kiss while making sexual gestures.

Miss Geymonat said the gang behaved like “hooligans”, throwing money at the couple before punching them in an attack which left them covered in blood.

Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries after the attack in the early hours of May 30.

Miss Geymonat added that the gang of at least four may have broken her nose during the ordeal, and stole a phone and bag before fleeing.

In a post on her Facebook page she wrote: “In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.

“The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

“The next thing I know is I’m being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don’t remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over.”

Miss Geymonat said one of the men spoke Spanish and the others had British accents.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn both condemned the attack.

Mrs May said: “This was a sickening attack and my thoughts are with the couple affected.

“Nobody should ever have to hide who they are or who they love and we must work together to eradicate unacceptable violence towards the LGBT community.”

And Mr Corbyn said: “We must not, and will not, accept this homophobic and misogynist violence in our society.

“Solidarity to Melania and Chris, and to all in the LGBT+ community for everything they endure for simply being who they are.”