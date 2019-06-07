A security guard has been stabbed in a late-night attack after he chased intruders at a Diageo plant.

The 40-year-old man was on duty at the facility in Leven, Fife, at around 11.30pm on Thursday when he saw three men who had entered the grounds illegally and chased after them.

He caught one of the men but was then assaulted, suffering an injury to his abdomen.

The security guard was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

https://t.co/JKWR7t8C6r We are appealing for witnesses after a security guard was assaulted at the Diageo Plant in #Leven Anyone with information please come forward. — Fife Police (@FifePolice) June 7, 2019

Detective Inspector Chris Mill, from Levenmouth CID, said: “The victim has sustained a very painful but thankfully not life-threatening injury while carrying out his security duties and we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area surrounding Diageo late on Thursday evening, or have any other information that can assist this ongoing investigation then please contact police immediately.”

All three suspects are described as being aged between 20 and 30.

One of the suspects was wearing jogging bottoms and a hooded top.

They made off in the direction of Kennoway or possibly the Broom area of Leven.

A Diageo spokeswoman said “We can confirm there was an incident at our site on Thursday evening when intruders were approached by one of our security guards who, as a result, was seriously assaulted.

“Following treatment in hospital for a non-life threatening abdominal injury, he has now been released.

“The health and safety of all personnel who work on our sites is of utmost importance and we are currently helping police with their inquiries.

“We wish the security guard a speedy recovery and we will be in close contact with him to support him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Levenmouth CID via 101 and quote incident number 4849 of June 6 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.