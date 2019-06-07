A lorry was left hanging over the edge of a bridge above a dual carriageway after overturning in Suffolk.

Highways England said traffic was held on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich, whilst police dealt with the incident.

Suffolk Police and specialist road officers attended the scene and drivers were warned to expect delays as recovery of the vehicle was arranged.

Junction 55. Overturned lorry at the #A12 / #A14 Copdock junction near Ipswich. Traffic moving in all directions but delays likely while recovery is arranged. 1283. pic.twitter.com/EO61sdGdca — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 7, 2019

Eyewitness Roxy Louise Sier said the lorry was hanging “precariously” over the edge and that all emergency services were in attendance.

She added that she saw firefighters rescue the driver through a window.