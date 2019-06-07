A professor from the University of St Andrews has been knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Professor Sir Ian Boyd holds a part-time post at the institution advising the principal’s office on policy while being chief scientific adviser to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

He is being honoured for his “visionary leadership, exemplary scientific research and innovative approach” to the development of national policy and strategy.

Prof Boyd was responsible for the creation of the Marine Alliance for Science and Technology for Scotland in 2009, and has previously worked for the British Antarctic Survey as well as being a chief scientist for a US Navy study.

He said: “I am obviously delighted to have been honoured in this way. It is difficult to fully comprehend why I have been selected but I am very grateful.

“Throughout my life I have only tried to do those things which I thought were interesting and that might make a difference, and I have always tried to do them to the best of my ability.”

Professor Sir Ian Boyd said he was delighted to receive a knighthood (University of St Andrews/PA)

Meanwhile, two other professors at the university are made OBEs.

Sarah Jean Broadie, professor of moral philosophy, is honoured for services to classical philosophy; and Alison Watson, professor of international relations, for recognised services to education.

Prof Watson said: “This recognition is truly a privilege, considering I see how so many colleagues in my field work so hard without receiving individual acknowledgement.

“So while I am personally humbled, this award actually speaks to the work being done by so many, and of course to the strength of my family, a community that is not bound in blood but by a shared love.”

At the University of Edinburgh, Prof Catherine Amos is made an OBE for services to public health, while Prof Dorothy Evelyn Miell also becomes an OBE for services to higher education and psychology.

Dr Robert Campbell Kennedy Thomson, principal and chief executive at Forth Valley College, is made an OBE for services to education, to economic development and to the community across Forth Valley.

Prof Graham Wren, special adviser to the principal at Strathclyde University, becomes an OBE for services to education, science and engineering.

Two professors at the University of Glasgow are made CBEs: Prof Kenneth Alexander Brown for services to mathematical sciences, and Prof Michele Burman for services to criminology.

Prof Robert Welbury of Paediatric Dentistry UCLAN Dental School becomes a CBE for services to paediatric dentistry, dental education and the safeguarding of children.

The University of Edinburgh’s Prof Hector MacQueen is made a CBE for services to legal scholarship; and Dr Jane Elizabeth Haley becomes an MBE for services to scientific engagement and education.