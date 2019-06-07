Police chiefs on both sides of the Irish border have been honoured by the Queen.

Retiring chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland George Hamilton has been awarded a knighthood in the Birthday Honours while Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to be presented with the Queen’s Police Medal.

Mr Hamilton, who also served in Strathclyde Police in his 34-year career, is the latest chief constable to be made a knight upon departing from the PSNI. Sir Matt Baggott, Sir Hugh Orde and Sir Ronnie Flanagan have all been similarly honoured in the last two decades.

“I am delighted to be receiving this award,” he said.

“It has been an honour and the highlight of my career to have served as Chief Constable of the PSNI.

“Any success I have achieved has only been possible because of the sacrifice and support of my family and the women and men of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (left) and PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton have almost 70 years combined police service (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Harris was PSNI deputy chief constable before being appointed Garda Commissioner last year.

The Republic of Ireland’s police chief, who has 35 years’ service as an officer, said: “I’m very honoured and pleased to receive this award”.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has been awarded an OBE for services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland. Mr Hamilton has 25 years of service and currently heads up district policing in Northern Ireland.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond has been awarded an MBE. A former area commander for West Belfast and district commander for Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ms Bond is currently the deputy head of the PSNI’s Innovation and Standards Department.

She is also the PSNI’s service lead for hate crime issues and played a key role in establishing the Service’s Women in Policing Association – an organisation she currently chairs.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts and retired Detective Constable Ronnie Galwey will also receive the Queen’s Police Medal.