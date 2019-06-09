Hardy souls took to the water during this year’s Great Knaresborough Bed Race in North Yorkshire.

Competitors crossed the River Nidd during the race, which has been held every year on the second Saturday in June since 1966.

Teams of six carried their passengers in a timed race over three kilometres.

Organisers said entrants have to be “fit, fanatical and frankly a bit mad”, adding the race’s popularity has passed down the generations, with today’s runners including the grandchildren of those who took part in the 1960s.

