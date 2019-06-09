A man has been assaulted outside an Edinburgh leisure centre, police have said.

An area outside the Jack Kane sports centre on Niddrie Mains Road was cordoned off by officers after a suspected attack on a man on Sunday evening.

The injured man was taken to hospital for treatment, according to Police Scotland.

A force spokeswoman added: “At about 5.45pm on June 9, police attended Niddrie Mains Road in Edinburgh to reports of an adult male having been assaulted there.

“The male was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.

“Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 3277 of June 9.”