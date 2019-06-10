Michael Gove’s challenge to keep his Tory leadership bid on track after discussing using cocaine before his political career makes headlines on Monday.

The Environment Secretary’s hopes of winning the contest were left hanging in the balance after he admitted taking the Class A drug, The Guardian reports.

Guardian front page Monday 10 June 2019: Gove's bid for No 10 on the brink after drugs admission

Tory peer Baroness Warsi was among the political figures calling for him to quit the race, the Daily Mirror says.

Contender Sajid Javid, the Home Secretary, condemned middle-class drug takers, the i reports.

But Mr Gove has pleaded for a second chance after calling his drug use a “mistake”, according to The Times.

The Times 10/6/2019
Ellen White of England celebrates after scoring her team's second, and winning goal, during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at Stade de Nice, against Scotland, 9/6/2019. Photo : Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reports that he will say he is a “serious leader” and “undaunted” at a campaign launch on Monday.

Mr Gove was not the only Tory leadership hopeful to come under scrutiny for past drug use, the Metro reports.

In other leadership contest news, Boris Johnson’s pledge to cut income tax for more than three million people leads the Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson to cut income tax bills for millions'

The former foreign secretary also caused a stir by claiming he would not pay the so-called Brexit divorce bill until he secured a better deal with the EU, the Daily Express reports.