The Tory leadership campaign has formally got under way, with the contenders setting out their stalls.

Candidates must submit nominations by 5pm, with a shortlist announced afterwards. They need a proposer, seconder and six other supporting MPs.

1.55pm

Mark Harper says he has been nominated for the Conservative leadership.

Pleased to be officially nominated as a candidate for Leader of the @Conservatives – here with my Proposer @JackieDP and Seconder @SteveDouble. I look forward to setting out to my colleagues why I am #Trustedtolead pic.twitter.com/V2zzl4VpKl — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) June 10, 2019

1.45pm

1.30pm

Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart has said he has the necessary eight signatures to get through to the first round of voting.

1.25pm

1.15pm

Esther McVey said she wanted to lead the ‘greatest political party ever, the Conservative Party’ (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Protester Graham Moore stormed the stage after her speech (David Mirzoeff/PA)

1.10pm

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has hit out at Boris Johnson’s plan to cut the higher rate of income tax.

Mr Johnson used his Daily Telegraph column to signal a plan to slash the higher rate of tax for people earning more than £50,000.

Mr McDonnell tweeted: “Irresponsible & shameful of Johnson & other Tory leadership candidates to add to handouts to the richest when our public services urgently need funding.

“Labour will ask the top 5% to pay a bit more to help rebuild the public services we all rely on.”

1pm

Earlier today, Lorraine Kelly appeared to “snub” her former GMTV colleague Esther McVey on air.

During a live link to ITV’s Lorraine from Good Morning Britain, where Ms McVey appeared as a guest, Susanna Reid said: “Do you remember Esther McVey from her GMTV days?”

Kelly glossed over the question, shook her head and said curtly: “Yeah, yes I do. OK, coming up after half past eight…”

12.45pm

Immediately after the speech a heckler, who described himself as a “paid-up member” of the Tory Party, took to the podium to shout: “Excuse me, you are all fake news and these people are fake Conservatives.”

12.40pm

Officially launching her leadership bid, Esther McVey promised to give public sector workers a pay rise, and boost funding for policing and education.

Speaking at a meeting of the eurosceptic Bruges Group in central London she said: “I want to stand for leader of the greatest political party ever, the Conservative Party.

“My clear agenda is to deliver Brexit on the 31st of October and then we must unite the country, and then unite our party too.”

She added: “Britain’s public sector workers need a pay rise and our police and our schools desperately need cash. That’s what my campaign is about.”

12.25pm

Meanwhile, leadership hopeful Esther McVey refused to let the weather put a dampener on proceedings as she visited the Bruges Group think tank in central London.

12.10pm

Concluding his speech, Mr Hunt said: “Choose me for unity over division. For experience over rhetoric.

“For tough negotiation over empty threats.

“Choose me and I will take us through this time of crisis, deliver Brexit, and make our country walk tall in the world.”

I want young people everywhere to know that a Conservative government is there for you. So yesterday I published five pledges for young people. pic.twitter.com/T6nktefMwl — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 10, 2019

12pm

Mr Hunt warned that the Tories would be “annihilated” if the party fights a general election before delivering Brexit.

He said: “With me to face the unyielding Brussels machine you’ll be sending in a prime minister who has been negotiating all his life.

“I’ve always said I would be prepared to leave without a deal if there was a straight choice between no deal and no Brexit. But I would do so with a heavy heart because of the risks to businesses and the risks to the union.

“And I would not do so if a deal that commands the support of Parliament was in sight. But Parliament has made clear its intentions to take no deal off the table no matter what the new prime minister says or does.

“So without a deal any prime minister who promised to leave by a certain date would have to call a general election to change the parliamentary arithmetic. And that is an election we would lose badly.

“Because the lessons of the European and Peterborough elections are clear. If we fight an election before delivering Brexit, we will be annihilated.”

11.55am

Mr Hunt said: “Our failure to deliver Brexit has put our country and our party in grave peril.

“The leadership I offer is based on one simple truth: without Brexit there will be no Conservative government and maybe no Conservative Party.

“Whoever delivers Brexit will win the next election for the Conservative Party. But without Brexit, no Conservative prime minister can win.

“So delivering Brexit and winning the next election are not different things – they are the same.

“And the person most likely to do that is someone who can negotiate a deal that will pass through Parliament.

“As an entrepreneur and Cabinet minister who has spent his whole life doing negotiations, I am that person.”

11.52am

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt was revealed as a new backer for Jeremy Hunt, introducing the Foreign Secretary as he launched his bid for Number 10.

Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt says she will nominate Jeremy Hunt for Tory leader. pic.twitter.com/kQoClLtN1T — Shaun Connolly (@shaunconnolly01) June 10, 2019

The support of the Brexiteer Defence Secretary is a boost to Mr Hunt as he attempts to build support across the Tory Party.

Ms Mordaunt said: “I trust him on Brexit because I have seen him in Cabinet over the last year.

“It’s true he has credibility from all sides, but he also took a side. He fought for a deal but also knew that we had to leave no deal on the table to secure a good deal.”

11.50am

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is preparing to make his bid for the top job.

Handing over to my team now for live updates from my launch event pic.twitter.com/WlG9dhoSdx — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 10, 2019

A packed room in Westminster as we wait for Jeremy Hunt to give a speech, launching his campaign to be the next Tory leader. pic.twitter.com/dcWBRdsEvL — Aisling Ennis (@aislingrosennis) June 10, 2019

11.45am

11.40am

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Theresa May “continues to have full confidence in Michael Gove and the job which he is doing” following the Environment Secretary’s admission of cocaine use.

11.30am

Dominic Raab has painted himself as “the conviction Brexiteer with a plan” and said the UK’s departure from the EU cannot be delivered with “bluff and bluster” as he set out his stall to be the next Tory leader.

In his keynote speech on Monday, the former Brexit secretary spelled out his desire to break from the EU by October 31 even without a deal if necessary.

“We’re up against it and we won’t deliver Brexit with bluff and bluster,” he told the London event.

“I’m the conviction Brexiteer with the plan, the discipline and the focus to lead us out by the end of October.”

He also vowed to return to Brussels to make a “best final offer” to replace the controversial backstop.

And he said he would restore discipline in Government and bring forward a “Brexit budget” to cope with “this period of uncertainty”.

11.20am

Meanwhile, Victoria Derbyshire suffered an embarrassment during her BBC Two show when she mispronounced the name of Jeremy Hunt, uttering a certain expletive.

Derbyshire made the error during a four-way debate over who should be the next Tory leader. She said she was especially embarrassed because it was usually men who made the mistake.

11.15am

TV’s Judge Robert Rinder was among those attending Matt Hancock’s campaign launch.

11.05am

Mr Hancock vowed to increase the national living wage to more than £10 an hour. He said this would increase the pay of people on the living wage by £3,500 a year.

He also pledged to reduce taxes on working people “when we can afford it”.

A campaign video for people, by people #LetsMoveForward pic.twitter.com/4yGxqCGmBv — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 10, 2019

11am

Matt Hancock said he would deliver Brexit by the end of October with a deal.

When asked whether he would call a general election or delay Brexit if he did not get a deal through, Mr Hancock insisted his proposed deal would succeed.

He said: “I think that having a general election before we deliver Brexit would be a democratic disaster.

“I am confident the deal I put forward is deliverable both in Europe and in Parliament.”

Asked what he would do if it did not pass before the deadline he added: “I am not running to fail, I am running to succeed in these negotiations.”

10.45am

10.30am

Health Secretary Matt Hancock ruled out proroguing Parliament to ensure the UK leaves the EU on October 31, as he made his bid for party leadership.

He said: “My Brexit delivery plan is the only credible plan that can deliver Brexit by the 31st October with the support both of the European Union and the House of Commons – that is just the reality of the situation.

“Some have said ‘stick with the current plan’, but the current plan has been seen to fail.

“Others say ‘let’s just run at no-deal’, but the brutal truth is we know that no-deal will not get through the House of Commons.

“And then there’s this idea from some people that to deliver Brexit we should suspend our parliamentary democracy – that we should prorogue Parliament.

“But that goes against everything that those men who waded onto those beaches fought and died for, and I will not have it.”

10.20am

10.05am

10am

Nominations have opened in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Candidates must submit nominations by 5pm. They need a proposer, seconder and six other supporting MPs.