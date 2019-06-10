Four peregrine falcon chicks have been ringed at the base of Salisbury Cathedral’s spire less than a month after their birth.

The group of three females and one male were ringed on Monday morning by Ed Drewitt of the British Trust for Ornithology, who also weighed and measured the birds.

Mr Drewitt was assisted by Phil Sheldrake, RSPB Conservation Officer, while the birds of prey weighed in at between 25oz and 32oz (700-900 grams).

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

All four birds will be identifiable as South West region peregrines as a result of their blue rings, and are expected to fledge at the end of June.

They will then spend a month or more around the cathedral learning how to be independent before going their own way.

(Ben Birchall/PA)

(Ben Birchall/PA)

Those hoping to learn more about the cathedral’s latest additions will be able to do so thanks to the newly launched Peregrine Tower Tours, while from June 26 to July 24 RSPB volunteers and specialists will be on hand to help people watch the birds in action.