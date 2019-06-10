Union leaders are urging the Government not to allow car giant Ford to “tiptoe” away from its engine plant in south Wales after announcing its closure.

The GMB said more than half the 1,700 workers at the Bridgend factory wanted to stay rather than face redundancy next year.

The GMB discussed options for the way forward during a conference call with Business Secretary Greg Clarke, Welsh economy minster Ken Skates and the Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns on Monday.

Mike Payne, GMB senior organiser, said: “Ford workers are heading back the plant today for the first time since the company’s disgraceful decision to announce the closure of the factory.

“The company must not be allowed to tiptoe away from Bridgend leaving a decimated community in its wake.

“More than half of the workforce are desperate to stay at Bridgend. If Ford think they can slink away, they’ve got another thing coming.

“Ford must fulfil their obligations to the dedicated workforce in Bridgend.”