Drinkers gathered for what has been described as London’s first nudist pub sing-along at the Coach and Horses pub in Soho on Monday evening.

The event, a twist on the pub’s regular pub sing-alongs, was a protest against Fuller’s Brewery, which has made the decision not to renew the pub’s lease.

Led by pianist Luke Meredith, the crowd sang to Bare Necessities and I Did It My Way, among other well-known songs.

The stunt came as current landlord Alastair Choat prepares to relinquish control of the pub to owners Fuller’s, who will take over the establishment on June 23.

Fuller’s declined to extend the pub’s lease despite opposition from Mr Choat, who received more than 15,000 signatures on a petition to keep control of the pub.

(Yui Mok/PA Images)

Mr Choat said: “We started it with a naked calendar, which is a great British tradition. When you’re in times of real need or trouble you all strip off.

“The important thing about The Coach is it is actually just a local community boozer and we’re desperate to keep it that way.”

The Coach and Horses was established in 1847 and claims to be London’s first vegetarian and vegan pub.