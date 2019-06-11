A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl six months ago.

The body of Mhari O’Neill was found on Calton Hill in Edinburgh on December 8 last year, after she had been reported missing in the early hours of that morning.

Tributes were paid to the “much loved” girl from Willowbrae.

On Tuesday police said an 18-year-old youth had been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour, who led the investigation, said: “Our sympathies remain with Mhari’s family at this time.

“We will now begin the work to prepare this case for court and I would like to thank all members of the public who came forward with information to assist the investigation.”