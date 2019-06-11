Firefighters are tackling a “well-developed” blaze at a commercial garage in Bo’ness.

Emergency services were called to Rattray Street at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and a height appliance to the incident, where firefighters found the blaze in the single-storey building.

One man was given first aid for possible smoke inhalation.

Police said the fire was causing “large clouds of heavy smoke” and advised people to keep doors and windows closed.

They also urged people to avoid the area.