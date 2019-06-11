A wealthy American divorcee is waiting for a judge’s ruling on the latest round of a High Court fight over millions of pounds worth of property with a former partner.

Mandy Gray, 50, has sued New Zealander Hamish Hurley, 46, after ending a six-year relationship.

They are arguing over the ownership of a “collection of supercars”, a villa in Italy and a farm in New Zealand.

Mr Justice Lavender on Tuesday analysed preliminary arguments about whether or not the fight should be staged in England at a High Court hearing in London.

He is expected to produce a ruling in the near future.

Mr Hurley, who lives in New Zealand, said he was not “domiciled in England” when with Ms Gray and a judge in England should not analyse the dispute.

Ms Gray, who lives in London, said Mr Hurley was domiciled in England “and only be sued here”.

Mr Justice Lavender heard Ms Gray pocketed about £90 million following a divorce from her ex-husband, American investment manager Randy Work.

He was told Ms Gray and Mr Hurley began a “romantic relationship” in 2013 – the year she separated from Mr Work.

Lawyers said they had met at the KX Gym in Chelsea, where Mr Hurley had been Ms Gray’s “physical therapist”.

The judge heard the car collection at the centre of the dispute was worth several million pounds and included Ferraris, Porsches and McLarens.

Lawyers representing Ms Gray said she bought the assets at the centre of the dispute.

Ms Gray has described Mr Hurley as a “gold-digger, par excellence” and said he subjected her to “emotional and mental abuse” and “on a number of occasions'” assaulted her.

She said he drew up “lists or prestige assets” he wanted but could never afford on his physical therapist’s salary.

Mr Hurley, who lives in New Zealand, disputes the allegations made against him.

Lawyers representing him said the relationship was “intense, intimate, loving, consensual and collaborative”.

They say Ms Gray has “sought to recast” their relationship.

The pair had exchanged about 40,000 messages when together, the judge was told.

Mr Hurley’s lawyers said Ms Gray’s account of the relationship was “unrecognisable” when compared to the “contemporaneous expressions of commitment” she had declared in those messages.