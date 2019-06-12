Projects supporting people affected by homelessness are sharing £3 million of lottery funding.

Eight new partnerships in Glasgow and Edinburgh have come together to develop the projects.

This is part of a wider package of just under £7 million for 38 voluntary and charity groups across Scotland announced by the National Lottery Community Fund on Wednesday.

The Glasgow Homelessness Network (GHN) receives £490,705 for its work to help prevent homelessness in the Gorbals and Pollok.

David Ramsey, 46, from Pollok, was homeless for two years but began volunteering for GHN in 2014 and has gone on to full-time employment there.

He said: “I’m a passionate believer that anyone, with the right support, can overcome problems and, if I can, anyone can.

“It’s also important to remember that it’s much, much easier when the correct support is in place and delivered in such a way that local people are aware of it and want to use it.

“It’s also really important to me that people who have been successful in turning their lives around are able to tell others about their journey, helping those who may still be struggling have the belief that change is possible.”

In Edinburgh, YPeople receives £498,332 to pilot a new way of working, avoiding segregating those at risk of homelessness from the people and places they are familiar with.

Joe Connolly, chief executive of YPeople, said: “We’ll pilot this service across the city, gathering evidence of what works with the aim of sharing our practice nationally and bringing more organisations on board.

“We have been encouraged by the National Lottery Community Fund’s approach to this funding because the voices of people with lived experience have been at the heart of this whole process and will be central to the delivery of all of the projects funded today.”

The other projects include Shelter (£345,306), the Marie Trust (£499,332) and Crisis UK (£360,000).

The Glasgow Night Shelter for Destitute Asylum Seekers receives £150,000 while the Community Law Advice Network is awarded £348,180 and The Rock Trust £500,000.

Other projects receiving funding include Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre, which is awarded £385,882, while Golden Friendships in West Dunbartonshire receives £90,000 to employ a full-time project co-ordinator to promote, plan and run a range of fully accessible activities for older people, and people with learning and physical disabilities,

Momentum in the Borders receives £100,000.

The group will support people with acquired brain injuries, helping them to re-establish social connections to their community and take part in activities which will improve their health and wellbeing.

Maureen McGinn, National Lottery Community Fund Scotland chairwoman, said: “There is a clear focus today on support for organisations working collaboratively to address the issue of homelessness in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“We hope this funding will begin to support a wider change.

“By adopting a strategic approach and encouraging collaboration across organisations working in the homelessness sector we have looked to ensure that our National Lottery funds can add value and make a significant difference to tackling homelessness in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“David’s inspirational story shows if people get the right mix of support at the right time then they are able to move forward and make real and lasting changes to their lives.

“These National Lottery funds really are life changing and will have a positive impact for people who need our help the most.”