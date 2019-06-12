DIY SOS host Nick Knowles will appear at court after admitting driving while using a mobile phone and speeding.

The presenter and former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant will be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He previously told The Sun: “I was advised by some people to get a top lawyer and contest this, but I’ve held my hands up, said I’m guilty (in writing) and will be going to court next week for sentencing.

“I’m expecting to get a ban from driving and I will absolutely accept that because what I did was wrong.”

Nick Knowles (Ian West/PA)

He added: “It’s all too easy to drive a bit too fast or read or send a text, but let me be the lesson to everyone, it’s not OK.”

Knowles, 56, told the newspaper that he now puts his phone in the boot of his car before he gets behind the wheel.

“I have Bluetooth and can answer calls, but it’s out of reach,” the presenter said.