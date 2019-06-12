A property in Malta that the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh once called home has been put up for sale for more than £5 million.

Villa Guardamangia, a palazzo-style mansion on the outskirts of the Maltese capital Valletta, served as a royal residence during the early years of their marriage.

Then a Royal Navy wife, Princess Elizabeth lived on the island for periods between 1949 and 1951 while Philip served on HMS Chequers with the Royal Navy Mediterranean Fleet.

Royalty – Princess Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh – Malta
The couple view Valetta from the roof of Villa Guardamangia in November 1949 (PA)

But the rented palatial property offered the newlyweds more than just a Mediterranean base – it gave them their only real taste of life as a relatively ordinary couple before her coronation in 1953.

With six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a grand “sala nobile” living room – not to mention “various guest/servant quarters” – the property has “great historical value”, according to estate agents Homes of Quality.

The home’s opulence has faded into dilapidation in recent decades, with images showing overgrown gardens and a weathered facade.

Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting – Malta – Day 1
The Queen and Philip were presented with a watercolour of Villa Guardamangia during a 2015  trip to Malta (PA)

Nevertheless, the firm is marketing Villa Guardamangia, which sprawls over 1,560sqm, at 5.95 million euros (£5.3 million).

The Queen has spoken of her “deep affection” for Malta, the country she once called home.

During a visit to the country in 2015, she said: “Visiting Malta is always very special for me. I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married.”

Royalty – Princess Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh – Malta
Another photo of the couple at the villa in November 1949 (PA)

Former Maltese president Marie Louise Coleiro presented the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh with a watercolour of Villa Guardamangia during the trip.

During their time living at the villa, the Queen divided her time between England, where a young Charles remained with his grandparents, and Malta, leaving in 1950 to give birth to the Princess Royal.