The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Africa later this year to champion causes close to their hearts associated with Diana, Prince of Wales, according to reports.

Harry and Meghan may take their young son Archie for part of the trip, rumoured to be to Angola, Malawi, Botswana and South Africa, the Daily Mirror claimed.

Diana famously walked through a cleared minefield in Angola to highlight the plight of those maimed by military munitions.

The princess never saw her work to help outlaw landmines come to fruition as she died before the international treaty to ban the military weapons was signed in 1997, a few months after she was killed in a Paris car crash.

The duke has been championing his mother’s efforts, visiting Angola in 2013 to support the work to clear landmines, and there is speculation he may return to the country with his wife.

The Duke of Sussex spoke at an event in aid of Sentebale in Hampton Court Palace (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Harry attended a Hampton Court Palace concert on Tuesday night to raise awareness and funds for Sentebale, his charity which supports children and young people living with HIV and Aids in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi – countries where the virus remains a leading cause of death.

Sentebale has recently expanded its work into Malawi and the duke and duchess could visit the country to see the latest developments and its work in Botswana.

Lesotho – a landlocked country within South Africa – is where the charity was founded, and the couple may visit its main centre in the nation.

Harry and Meghan both admire South Africa’s former president Nelson Mandela and they have already met members of his family in the UK and could meet them again in their home country.

It was reported earlier this year that Meghan and Harry were looking at work options that would allow them to spend significant time living abroad in Africa.

The couple both have a passion for the continent and the Sunday Times reported royal aides were considering options around their roles with the Commonwealth, their charity interests and promoting the UK.