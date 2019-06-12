Boris Johnson has launched his bid for the Tory crown with a warning to MPs that they will face “mortal retribution” from the electorate if they try to stop Brexit.

The former foreign secretary presented himself as the one candidate among the contenders bidding to succeed Theresa May who could stop Jeremy Corbyn seizing the keys to No 10.

But at a packed launch event in London, he said it was essential that Parliament now delivered on the 2016 referendum vote and that Britain left the EU, without a deal, on October 31.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid will launch his leadership campaign this afternoon.

Rory Stewart shared his thoughts on his leadership rival.

On reflection I am beginning to think there are only 2 candidates who can beat Boris – me, and Boris himself. — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) June 12, 2019

Mr Johnson, answering a question about his commitment to Brexit, added: “The real existential threat that I now think faces both parties if we fail to get this thing done. And I think that in the end maturity and a sense of duty will prevail.

“It will be very difficult in the end for colleagues in Parliament to obstruct the will of the people and to block Brexit.

“They (the public) returned a very clear answer by a substantial majority.

“I think if we now block it collectively as parliamentarians we will reap the whirlwind and we will face mortal retribution from the electorate.”

He added: “I am not going to pretend to you now that everything will be plain sailing.

“There will be difficulties and there will be bumps in the road, but my team will hit the ground running.

“A sensible, orderly Brexit that allows this country to flourish as a great, independent nation.”

Asked about a previous confession that he had taken cocaine at university, Mr Johnson said: “I think the account of this event when I was 19 has appeared many, many times.

“I think what most people in this country want us to really focus on in this campaign, if I may say so, is what we can do for them and what our plans are for this great country of ours.”

Boris Johnson defended stop and search policies, and said his record as mayor of London made him suitable to be the next prime minister.

Mr Johnson said: “It was terrible. We had kids losing their lives in our city at a rate of 28-30 a year, teenagers were being stabbed to death in London. We had to take some very tough decisions.”

He added: “I believe, frankly, there is nothing kinder or more loving that you can do if you see a young kid coming down the street who may be carrying a knife, than to ask him to turn out, or her, almost invariably him, to turn out his pockets and produce that knife.

“That is not discriminatory, that is a kind, compassionate, loving thing to do. And it worked.

“We ended up, as I said just now, we ended up cutting serious youth violence by I think 32%. Knife crime went down, the murder rate went down.”

When challenged by a reporter about past comments, including saying Muslim women wearing burkas “look like letter boxes”, Mr Johnson said: “I want to make a general point about the way I do things and the language I use.

“Occasionally some plaster comes off the ceiling as a result of a phrase I may have used, or the way that phrase has been wrenched out of context by those who wish for reasons of their own to caricature.

“But I think it’s vital for us as politicians to remember that one of the reasons that the public feels alienated now from us all as a breed, is because too often they feel that we are muffling and veiling our language, not speaking as we find – covering everything up in bureaucratic platitudes, when what they want to hear is what we genuinely think.”

Asked whether he had ever done anything illegal, Mr Johnson said: “I cannot swear that I have always observed a top speed limit of 70mph…”

As Mr Johnson spoke, Labour MP David Lammy accused him of “shameless opportunism”.

Boris Johnson says the UK must "have the guts" to prepare for No-Deal Brexit. But he turns down countless debates, interviews and outright refuses to put it to the country in a #PeoplesVote. This is not leadership, it is shameless opportunism that will cause permanent damage. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 12, 2019

Boris Johnson says with a straight face he will "unite this country and unite this society". The same man who described black people as "piccaninnies", mocked Muslim women as "bank robbers" and peddled lies throughout the referendum. Britain deserves so much better than this. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 12, 2019

Ending his speech, Mr Johnson said: “To sum up my mission in a sentence: what I want to do now, with your help, is to do for the whole country what we did in London – releasing the creative energies of our country and its people and healing its divisions.”

He said: “We can fight for the teachers, and the nurses and the firemen, and the armed service personnel, and the police, precisely because we are willing to encourage the tech wizards and the shopkeepers and the taxi drivers and, yes, the bankers as well.

“We enable the extraordinary success of our private sector with a strong, committed, passionate, well-funded public sector.

“It is that synergy, that symbiosis, that sizzling synergy, that is so fertile in generating further economic growth, that is the formula, that is the way we will bridge the opportunity gap and bring the country together, responding to the mighty plea of the majority of our people for fundamental change.”

Mr Johnson said: “In everything we do, we will seek to strengthen the union of our four nations… that invincible quartet, the awesome foursome that makes up the UK – the world’s soft power superpower.

“And I have seen across the world in our armed forces, in our diplomacy, our sheer cultural impact, how we are so much more than the sum of our parts.”

Shortly after Mr Johnson began speaking, heckling from the street outside the venue was audible in the room.

Cries of “Bollocks to Boris” and “No to Brexit” could be heard during Mr Johnson’s launch speech.

Mr Johnson said: “And yet we cannot ignore the morass at Westminster where parties have entered a yellow box junction, unable to move forward or back, while around the country there is a mood of dissolution, even despair, at our ability to get things done.

“The longer it goes on, the worse the risk that there will be serious contamination and loss of confidence because the people of this country deserve the best from their leader.”

Taking to the stage, amid prolonged applause, Mr Johnson said: “It’s a measure of the resilience of this country that since the vote to leave the EU, and in defiance of all predictions, the economy has grown much faster than the rest of Europe…

“Unemployment has fallen to the lowest levels since 1972, exports have soared, English football teams have won both the Champions League and the Europa League by beating English football teams, and inward investment has soared.

“It’s almost as if the commercial dynamism of the British people is insulating them from the crisis in our politics.”

There was also family support for Boris Johnson, with his brother Jo and father Stanley attending the campaign launch.

Attendees at the launch were offered “Boris bacon butties” and “Boris eggs Benedict” inside the venue.

They were also invited to wear “Back Boris” badges.

A smattering of anti-Brexit protesters have gathered to picket outside the venue for Mr Johnson’s campaign launch in central London.

Veteran anti-EU withdrawal protester Steve Bray told the Press Association: “My message to Mr Johnson is he’s not fit to be an MP, let alone PM.”

Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who Prime Minister Theresa May sacked from the Cabinet, declined to speak to reporters when he arrived for the event.

Meanwhile, leadership hopeful Andrea Leadsom has ruled out holding a second Scottish independence referendum – less than 24 hours after saying she would “never say never” to the prospect of such a ballot.

The former leader of the House of Commons U-turned on that to insist there would be “no second referendums” on either Brexit or independence if she becomes prime minister.

There will be no second referendums on my watch – not on Scottish Independance and not on EU membership. I respect the result of referendums! — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) June 12, 2019

Sam Gyimah, who quit the Tory leadership contest earlier in the week, called on contenders to concede Brexit “cannot be delivered” by October 31 if they are “serious” about renegotiations.

People are fetishizing the Oct 31 EU exit date, just like Theresa May did with 29th March. If contenders are serious about the renegotiations they are promising, then Brexit cannot be delivered by 31st. Better to be straight with the public now, than to stoke disillusion — Sam Gyimah MP (@SamGyimah) June 12, 2019

Watch: Who’s who in the Tory leadership race?

Liz Truss also defended Mr Johnson when asked about his sacking for “lying in public” about an affair, saying: “I do not think the British public is interested in Boris’s personal life.”

Defending the Tory leadership hopeful from accusations that he is refusing to speak to journalists during his campaign for the top job, she said: “He has got nothing to hide.

“This is the parliamentary stage of the process. The important thing is he is talking to parliamentary colleagues.”

Cabinet minister Liz Truss this morning defended Boris Johnson as a “brilliant” foreign secretary who deserves to be prime minister.

As Mr Johnson prepares to launch his leadership bid, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Ms Truss attempted to bat away a string of criticisms about how he may not be a fit and proper person to hold office.

When the accusation that Mr Johnson was “the worst foreign secretary in living memory” was put to her by the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, she said such attacks were due to his “huge public appeal”.

She added: “His record is of being the most successful mayor of London we have had, of being an excellent foreign secretary who got countries around the world to take action against Russia by expelling their diplomats.”