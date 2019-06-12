A new support package for young carers, which offers them discounts and opportunities, has been launched.

Carers aged between 11 and 18 will be eligible to apply for the nationwide Young Scot package.

It will provide benefits such as free cinema tickets and discounted study guides, while also offering opportunities such as free first aid training and CV advice.

The scheme was trialled in Dundee and Shetland last month and will now be rolled out across the country.

It is the first part of a wider package of support announced in September 2017 by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, which also includes the forthcoming Young Carer Grant and free bus travel for recipients of the grant.

Currently, there are an estimated 44,000 young carers in Scotland.

Young carers from the co-design process are sharing their journey with @ScotGovFM, and she pledges to work with young carers to provide them with the support they need. #YSCarers #CarersWeek pic.twitter.com/fSoGS9clpp — Young Scot (@YoungScot) June 12, 2019

Ms Sturgeon urged young carers to sign up to the package.

“This Government has always been committed to improving carers’ rights and providing them with the support and extra help they deserve,” she said.

“We want as many young carers as possible to access these discounts and opportunities which will enable them to enjoy themselves and look after their own health and well-being.

“I would encourage young carers to sign up through the Young Scot website to make the most of these offers.”

Young Scot chief executive Louise Macdonald said: “Young carers make an extraordinary contribution to individual lives and our communities.

“So we are delighted to be able to support young people with caring responsibilities across Scotland through a package co-designed and piloted directly with them.

“The fantastic range of additional discounts and opportunities will support young carers aged 11-18 to care for those important to them, develop as young people and to make the most of their free time.”