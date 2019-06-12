Boris Johnson has launched his bid for the Tory crown with a warning to MPs that they will face “mortal retribution” from the electorate if they try to stop Brexit.

The former foreign secretary presented himself as the one candidate among the contenders bidding to succeed Theresa May who could stop Jeremy Corbyn seizing the keys to No 10.

But at a packed launch event in London, he said it was essential that Parliament now delivered on the 2016 referendum vote and that Britain left the EU, without a deal, on October 31.

His warning came as MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit prepared to launch a fresh cross-party attempt to take control of the Commons agenda to prevent Britain leaving the EU in the autumn without a deal in place.

“I think maturity and a sense of duty will prevail. I think it will be very difficult for friends in Parliament to obstruct the will of the people and simply to block Brexit,” Mr Johnson said.

“I think if we now block it, collectively as parliamentarians we will reap the whirlwind and we will face mortal retribution from the electorate.”