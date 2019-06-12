A man has died following a fire at a house on an island.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the St Colm’s Quadrant area of Longhope on the island of Hoy in Orkney at around 9.30am on Wednesday.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, however a man’s body was found inside the property.

Police said that his next of kin have been informed.

Officers said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Scott Macdonald said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“This investigation is at an early stage but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 835 of June 12.