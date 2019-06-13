The launch of Boris Johnson’s campaign for Prime Minister, Brexit machinations and a ban on UK comedians travelling to Africa lead the papers.

The Times reports Mr Johnson launched his tilt for the top job by saying he “won’t rule out” suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The Times 13/6/2019A man in Hong Kong waves a Union Jack with policemen in anti-riot gear. They are protesting against a controversial extradition law that would allow accused people to be sent to China for trial. Photo : Vincent Yu/AP#thetimes #tomorrowspaperstoday @thetimes pic.twitter.com/BZA4BFqOQP — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) June 12, 2019

The Telegraph leads with Mr Johnson declaring “now is the time to remember our duty to the people” to deliver Brexit, while the Daily Express quotes the former foreign secretary as saying “mortal retribution” awaits politicians who block departure from the bloc.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: '"Now is the time to remember our duty to the people"' #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/jJ8IBeWAV3 pic.twitter.com/LzodXpH1PW — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 12, 2019

In tomorrow's @Daily_Express – Victory for #Brexit as Commons vote fails– Boris Johnson's 'first lady' steps into the spotlight– 'Mrs Thatcher would have given EU what for!' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/gTi1WDBLSs — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 12, 2019

Chancellor Philip Hammond warned Mr Johnson was driving Britain towards a “cliff-edge at speed” over the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, The Scotsman reports.

However the Financial Times picks out Mr Johnson’s concession that leaving the bloc without a deal would be a “last resort”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Thursday June 13 https://t.co/XhA1gSBYzc pic.twitter.com/sl9bzZ09pA — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 12, 2019

The Daily Mail also focuses on Mr Johnson’s bid while questioning how his partner managed to “tame him”.

The Guardian reports on Mr Johnson’s campaign launch occurring the same day as MPs defeated Labour’s motion towards blocking a no-deal Brexit.

Guardian front page, Thursday 13 June 2019: Labour defeat hands boost to hard Brexit candidates pic.twitter.com/taEPZSDXQg — The Guardian (@guardian) June 12, 2019

The Metro and the Daily Mirror take a different tack by focusing on Mr Johnson’s apparent refusal to answer whether he has used cocaine.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid launched his campaign for No 10 by saying his Conservative rivals are not up to the task of delivering Brexit, i reports.

The Independent says Tory leadership contenders offer “new promises” for the “same problem”, urging voters to march in favour of a new Brexit referendum.

Whatever the leadership contenders say, the fundamental problems of Brexit haven’t changed. So we need to march again – please join us in October in London, and around the country at rallies this summer. #finalsay #peoplesvote #letusbeheard @independent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i8nKb1fkn9 — Christian Broughton (@Christian_B) June 12, 2019

Comic Relief will stop sending celebrities to Africa after criticisms of “white saviour” appeals, the Daily Star reports.